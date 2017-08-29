Snapshot of the Manitoba Provincial NDP Leadership Race: Toxicity or Healing?

by Ammario Reza
As most New Democrat eyes are fixated on the federal NDP leadership race taking place, Manitoba's provincial NDP is also currently in the process of choosing their next leader.
The federal race is a very adult and civil exercise in debate and discourse -- at least compared to the tone that the race in Manitoba has taken on.
Here is a little snapshot:
On the one hand, the front-runner (according to the early-vote delegate count) is former CBC broadcaster Wab Kinew, an Indigenous community leader who - should he succeed - would accomplish the remarkable and groundbreaking feat of being a First Nations person leading the party.
But he has also - as recently as two years ago during the last federal election- expressed opinions that have done more than just raise a few eyebrows. He told Maclean's Magazine that the only thing that had kept him from potentially supporting the Harper federal Conservative platform was the party’s general hostility toward the First Nations community. The direct quote (after being asked how he planned on voting in that federal election) was: "I’m not really strongly partisan, but it’s definitely not going to be Conservative. I don’t think, on First Nations issues alone, anyone could vote Conservative, which is too bad, because, on fiscal issues, I would be 100 per cent open to a Conservative platform."
Do you remember the 2015 platform that the Harper Conservatives ran on? Yes, that platform.
It could be argued that there would at least be a focus on Indigenous issues if Kinew were to become leader and then actually go on to win a general election. But can Indigenous issues really be properly and effectively addressed without economic (and fiscal) justice? Depending on how one answers that, then one can properly assess how they feel a Kinew-led NDP government would fare on this file.
Of course, people’s political views change and evolve all the time, so it would be most interesting and helpful to hear how Kinew feels about the 2015 federal Tory platform now. It is quite possible he has changed his mind since then. Unfortunately, we don’t know, as the campaign has, so far, not directly addressed this. There is absolutely no shame in admitting that one was wrong about something, and has changed their views in accordance with new information and facts. It is, in fact, quite admirable. One can hope that the campaign makes the decision to address this, as 'learning from past mistakes and addressing them and being an ally and force for good' is actually one of the themes of Kinew’s campaign and personal brand when it comes to other issues.
Then on the other hand, the candidate running against him, Steve Ashton -- an MLA up until his defeat in the last provincial election, and a veteran candidate who has held numerous ministerial portfolios under different NDP premiers -- has brought up a stayed charge of domestic violence against his opponent after being prompted to do so by an anti-domestic assault advocate. He is doing so, however, without having sought the consent of the survivor.
I have thought long and hard about this. I wasn't sure how to feel about it at first. As a survivor of domestic violence myself (yes, it went to court and my abuser was convicted), I would be absolutely furious and feel completely violated, exploited and patronized if I were to suddenly find myself at the centre of a very public political leadership campaign and controversy without even being asked or consulted. I was willing to give the benefit of the doubt to the narrative of 'this is being done for the benefit of survivors of domestic violence, to let them know that we choose to believe them' until I learned that the survivor was never even contacted.
Is it beneficial to have brought the subjects of misogyny, domestic violence, mental health and moneyed-male-privilege into the discourse? Absolutely. How it happened doesn't change that they have become topics of discussion, which is a good thing. Ashton should be commended for this.
However, this could have been accomplished simply by including a platform plank addressing the issue. The way this was done is already showing signs of alienating people who were expressing frustrations with what they have been describing as a "toxic" race, leading us to where many are also expressing and showing signs of fatigue.
Of note, Ashton does say that he was not directly involved in the leak, and in fact only found out about it the same way the media did. The timeline, according to Ashton’s campaign, is one where the decision to go public was made after domestic assault advocate and survivor Zita Somakoko contacted the campaign and urged Ashton to bring the issue up. Somakoko herself issued a statement demanding that Kinew “should acknowledge what he did”.
Even if one were to take that at face-value if, as we are being told here, the main objective was to send a message about "believing survivors" it just seems rather bizarre that the survivor's perspective in this case didn't seem to matter or factor into the campaign's decision to use the information, regardless of how it was obtained or whether the candidate had any prior knowledge or direct involvement in the process.
It is certainly admirable that Ashton at least has shown that he is willing to take action when prompted to do so by an activist. Yet, again, it is difficult to see why that one extra step would not be taken to ensure the survivor’s preferences were also taken into consideration.
It is quite likely and even probable that the survivor involved in this incident is aware of the fact that she is now - whether she likes it or not - part of the campaign. It is also quite likely that people who know about the incident (friends at the time..etc) are also aware of her identity. One can only imagine what kind of impact this knowledge would potentially have on an individual who could be at any stage in the post-trauma recovery phase.
To muddy things up even further, the Manitoba NDP government that was just defeated last year was largely seen as having been punished by voters for a decision to raise the provincial sales tax (PST) by a percentage point to fund infrastructure initiatives . They did this without consulting Manitobans via a referendum, after having promised not to raise taxes.
Both candidates have an interesting track record with that saga. When you keep in mind that sales taxes are considered by many to be regressive due to their “flat tax” nature that unfairly burdens those with lower incomes, things get complicated:
Kinew is on record (via Twitter) while he was still a candidate running for his seat, as having opposed the PST hike, because “it hurts Manitoban families”. At first glance, this is a stance that would be difficult to criticize if one is of the perspective that sales taxes are regressive. However, given Kinew’s problematic quote expressing admiration for Conservative fiscal platforms, it is impossible not to immediately wonder whether his opposition stems more from the generally anti-tax (any taxes) sentiment that usually accompanies those who would be open to fiscally-conservative economics than with concerns about the tax hike’s regressive nature. Clarification from the campaign about the comments he made regarding the 2015 federal Conservative platform would do him wonders in allaying the fears of those who found those comments problematic.
This leaves us with Steve Ashton. It is easy to argue that - especially given his opponent’s apparent comfort with fiscal conservatism - Ashton is further to the left on the spectrum. That may well be the case in general. However, he also has an interesting background with the contentious PST hike issue. After having occupied the position of Minister of Infrastructure and Transportation from 2009-2014, he is on record as having come out quite strongly in support of the PST hike during his last run at the Manitoba NDP leadership (when then Manitoba NDP leader and Premier Greg Selinger faced a caucus revolt and leadership challenge that was not unrelated to the handling of the PST issue).
Ashton argued in favour of the hike from the understandable position that the extra revenue would be beneficial to funding badly-needed projects.
As understandable as that position is, it raises the question: is funding infrastructure (certainly a progressive and worthy cause) enough to outweigh the harm that a regressive consumption tax-hike would cause low-income earners? If one’s view of the PST hike is that it is regressive, then are regressive measures justifiable when they are used for things like funding infrastructure initiatives? And, given each candidate’s history and position on this issue, how does that factor in, if at all, as a barometer for how one views them generally on the political spectrum?
It all makes for some complicated dynamics that could be made less so if both campaigns simply toned down the unusually-high level of personal one-upmanship that appears to define this race.
As it stands right now, the odds seem to be favouring Wab Kinew. Of course, given the surprising nature of politics in this day and age, his victory is by no means a foregone conclusion.
Once this race is over, one thing will be painfully clear regardless of who emerges as the victor -- the party will need to find a way to somehow come to some sort of truce between these two warring factions. The new leader should be under no illusion that the current schism will simply disappear after the convention.
Remember when the Manitoba provincial NDP had to worry about caucus-revolts and leadership challenges while being in government? Well, those are now officially the “good old days”.
Ammario Reza is the co-founder of NDP Grassroots-Ralliement populaire NPD, with a background in Political Science. He is a writer, commentator and activist primarily based in Ottawa. He works varying contract positions for various NDP and other progressive campaigns, in addition to being a liaison for author Linda McQuaig's speaking engagements.
