Gone -- A Short Meditation on Death and Revolt

My father hated the idea of death and he would have hated dying. Sadly we are seldom consulted on such matters anymore than we are in the time, situation and place of our birth.
His sudden passing ended a remarkable mind far before it should have gone in so far as anything should ever go.
My father was very well known within an era and a segment of the Canadian left. His thinking remains influential with some and had an impact on the broader political discourse of a nation. Very few people can legitimately say that. But what the French singer Renuad called the assassin of time erases not just people but ultimately memory.
As time passes the memory of past figures and ideas fade and new people rise to take their place with fresh ideas which is ultimately not just how it should be it it is how it must be. Like the hit men in Looper who guide it time, and death, act as a force for erasure and thus renewal however a painful force it may be.
The great French philosopher Albert Camus -- in what is likely one of the more misunderstood tenants in philosophical history -- stated that the only true question of any importance is whether to live or to commit suicide. But by suicide he did not necessarily mean literal death and by living he did not mean the day to day drudgery of what capitalism and industrialism have made out of "life".
For Camus, as he relates with Sisyphus, the point is to decide whether to die in advance by accepting one's lot or whether to live by struggling against it however futile that struggle may be. This is why to Camus Sisyphus must be seen to be happy despite the fact that he can never win. His act of revolt is a victory.
The Spanish Communist leader dolores iba framed the same thinking in a slightly different way when she said that "it is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees". It is the abandonment of struggle and of purpose that is really death. A soulless servile life is no life at all. Even the "defeat" of death is better than that.
The futility of existence is its call to action. The inevitability of defeat is its reward.
The meaninglessness of the universe is what liberates you to create meaning.
Given that you cannot possibly have more than a few decades left on a planet that will exist for at least a billion years after you die, why not swing for the fences?
No one will remember any of us anymore than we remember the average Roman senator, citizen or slave...so fight the system. You cannot take the transience of social prestige or wealth with you.
Stand up. Forget "realism".
"Reality" is for losers.
While it may be true that in 2,000 or 10,000 years no one will recall any of even the most famous or powerful of us, assuming the human race still exists as anything more than footnotes, what that means is that now is the time to act.
Tomorrow is too late. Always too late. Even in the face of defeat remember that the arc of human progress is very long. And it does, as MLK said, for some reason bend towards justice.
We can win. We must win.
If that is your starting point you will at least go into the dark night knowing that you decided to fight on your feet rather than to live on your knees.
When it comes to human oppression, "realism" or "freedom" are just the lies that are waypoints to the continuation of exploitation. The justifications of the status quo and of how things have always been.
We liberate ourselves from this by refusing to accept "reality". The misogynist, classist, racist, homophobic "reality" of one type or another inflicted on us all by those who cannot see a world beyond that of viciousness and violence.
I see that world. Dimly and far off. But I KNOW it is there.
And I truly believe that the very first, tiny, baby step in creating it lies in simply refusing to accept what your bosses, media and politicians'\ tell you anymore.
