Tuesday, February 25, 2020
A Bit of a Mess - Hellworld #4
Nathaniel Laxer returns with Episode 4 of his new podcast Hellworld.
In this episode, he takes another look at the racism surrounding many reactions to the coronavirus, the ongoing resistance in Canada to the invasion of Wet'suwet'en territory and the recent victories of Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries.
If you missed it, the third episode, Feudal Brain, looked at Wet'suwet'en and at the phony "philanthropy" of billionaires like Jeff Bezos and why there is nothing admirable about it.
Watch for future episodes.
