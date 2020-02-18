Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Feudal Brain -- Hellworld #3
Nathaniel Laxer returns with Episode 3 of his new podcast Hellworld.
In this episode, he takes a look at the ongoing resistance in Canada to the invasion of Wet'suwet'en territory. Then he looks at the launch of the Bezos Earth Fund, the nature of billionaire "generosity" and the rubes that fall for it.
If you missed it, the second episode, The Conservative leadership race: Den of really, truly, horrible people, took a deep dive into the 2020 Conservative leadership race and all of its candidates.
Watch for future episodes.
You Tube:
SoundCloud:
