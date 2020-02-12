Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The Conservative leadership race: Hellworld Episode 2


Nathaniel Laxer -- whose previous work on The Left Chapter includes A Holiday Nightmare and “The End of History” and the Post-Soviet Tragedy -- returns with Episode 2 of his new podcast Hellworld.

In this one he takes a deep dive into the 2020 Conservative leadership race and all of its candidates.

If you missed it, the first episode, Coronavirus Blues, looks at the hysteria, xenophobia, racism and anti-Chinese narratives we have seen in reaction to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Watch for future episodes.

