Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Bibi Boi -- Hellworld #6
Nathaniel Laxer returns with Episode 6 of his new podcast Hellworld.
In this episode, he looks at the ongoing political debacle in Israel, the absurdity of American grandstanding on human rights issues and revisits Jim Karaholis and his increasingly demented antics in the Canadian Conservative Party.
If you missed it, the fifth episode, Plague Watch USA, looked at the ongoing debacle with the mismanagement of the Coronavirus in the US, the repercussions of this potentially plunging capitalism into deep crisis and how it shows the need for fundamental change.
Watch for future episodes.
