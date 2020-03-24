Exile -- Hellworld #7

Nathaniel Laxer returns with Episode 7 of his new podcast Hellworld.
In this episode he delves into the differences in how Cuba and China have responded to the coronavirus crisis vs the United States, and how it illustrates a broader conflict between socialism and capitalism.
If you missed it, the sixth episode, Bibi Boy, looked at the ongoing political debacle in Israel, the absurdity of American grandstanding on human rights issues and revisits Jim Karaholis and his increasingly demented antics in the Canadian Conservative Party
Watch for future episodes.
