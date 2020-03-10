Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Plague Watch USA -- Hellworld #5
Nathaniel Laxer returns with Episode 5 of his new podcast Hellworld.
In this episode, he looks at the ongoing debacle with the mismanagement of the Coronavirus in the US, the repercussions of this potentially plunging capitalism into deep crisis and how it shows the need for fundamental change.
If you missed it, the fourth episode, A Bit of a Mess, looked at the racism surrounding many reactions to the coronavirus, the ongoing resistance in Canada to the invasion of Wet'suwet'en territory and the Democratic primaries.
Watch for future episodes.
You Tube:
SoundCloud:
