Bernie go Bye Bye -- Hellworld #8
Nathaniel Laxer returns with Episode 8 of his podcast Hellworld.
In this episode he takes a look at Bernie Sanders' defeat, and the need to avoid being overly optimistic or nihilistic in times like these.
If you missed it, the seventh episode Exile, he delved into the differences in how Cuba and China have responded to the coronavirus crisis vs the United States, and how it illustrates a broader conflict between socialism and capitalism.
Watch for future episodes.
