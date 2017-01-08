The Left Chapter
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Twitter, Basic Income, Kaepernick, Disney & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List January 1 - 8
This week's list of articles, news items and opinion pieces that I see as must reads if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of January 1 - January 8. It is in order of date of the article's release.
1) Basic Income: Progressive Dreams Meet Neoliberal Realities
John Clarke, Socialist Project
Up until now, the concept of Basic Income (BI) has enjoyed a greater history of being proposed than of being implemented. We may well be approaching a period, however, when this changes. The Ontario Government is holding consultations on setting up a BI pilot project. The Legislature in another Canadian Province, Prince Edward Island, has agreed to test out a version of BI. Pilot projects are also impending in Finland, the Netherlands and Scotland.
Read the full article.
2) Israeli officials back shoot-to-kill policy of Palestinian suspects, says Human Rights Watch
Harriet Agerholm, Independent
Leading Israeli officials have been encouraging soldiers and police officers to kill Palestinians suspected of attacks regardless of whether lethal force is necessary, according to a new report by a leading human rights organisation.
Read the full article.
3) Jason Kenney to climate change denier: “the climate’s been changing since the beginning of time”
Press Progress
What does Jason Kenney really think about climate change?
He proposes to do nothing about controlling greenhouse gas emissions, his campaign manager is a prolific climate change denier (an opinion shaped, in part, by the planet Neptune) plus Kenney has his own creative opinions about carbon dioxide
Read the full article.
4) Why to take hate seriously
Errol Louis, New York Daily News
I note with great sadness and alarm that a band of Nazi thugs has announced plans to hold an “armed protest” this month with the explicit goal of harassing and intimidating the Jewish community of Whitefish, Mont.
Read the full article.
5) I’ve left Twitter. It is unusable for anyone but trolls, robots and dictators
Lindy West, The Guardian
I deactivated my Twitter account today. It was more of a spontaneous impulse than a New Year resolution, although it does feel like a juice cleanse, a moulting, a polar-bear plunge, a clean slate (except the opposite – like throwing your slate into a volcano and running). One moment I was brains-deep in the usual way, half-heartedly arguing with strangers about whether or not it’s “OK” to suggest to Steve Martin that calling Carrie Fisher a “beautiful creature” who “turned out” to be “witty and bright as well” veered just a hair beyond Fisher’s stated boundaries regarding objectification (if you have opinions on this, don’t tweet me – oh, wait, you can’t); and the next moment the US president-elect was using the selfsame platform to taunt North Korea about the size and tumescence of its nuclear program. And I realised: eh, I’m done. I could be swimming right now. Or flossing. Or digging a big, pointless pit. Anything else.
Read the full article.
6) Carrie Fisher's last Harrison Ford story isn't romantic, it's tragic
Tasha Robinson, The Verge
In the wake of Carrie Fisher’s unexpected death at age 60, her new memoir, The Princess Diarist, is an unexpectedly emotional read. But the emotions aren’t grief and nostalgia so much as alarm and sympathy. Early in the book, she tells a thoroughly appalling story that she presents as a cheery little romp. In London for the filming of 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Fisher attends George Lucas’ birthday party, where she’s “essentially the only girl” in a room full of hard-drinking crew who are loudly whinging that they’d rather shoot in “a nice remote location… where there’s no bloody shortage of strange but friendly quim.”
Read the full article.
7) Obama’s Administration Sold More Weapons Than Any Other Since World War II
Farid Farid, Motherboard
President Barack Obama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, will leave office in a few weeks with the dubious honor of having sold more weapons than any other American president since World War II. And experts say President-Elect Donald Trump will most likely sell even more.
Read the full article.
8) Grande Prairie, Alta. Allowed To Reject Graphic Anti-Abortion Bus Ads: Judge
The Canadian Press
An abortion rights group is hailing a court ruling that says a city in northwest Alberta has the legal right to refuse to run a graphic anti-abortion ad on its transit buses.
Read the full article.
9) Why we still need John Berger’s Ways of Seeing
Emma Hope Allwood, Dazed
“A woman is always accompanied, except when quite alone, and perhaps even then, by her own image of herself. While she is walking across a room or weeping at the death of her father, she cannot avoid envisioning herself walking or weeping. From earliest childhood she is taught and persuaded to survey herself continually. She has to survey everything she is and everything she does, because how she appears to others – and particularly how she appears to men – is of crucial importance for what is normally thought of as the success of her life.”
Read the full article.
10) 5 Ways Modern Disney Is Even More Sexist Than The Classics
Vicki Veritas & Matt Cowan, Cracked
A new crop of revamped Disney films want to reverse those old "princess in distress" stories through female characters who are strong, independent, and unique. Or ... are they? Now, we haven't seen Moana yet. Maybe that totally reverses every bit of unintentional damage those other films did. But, uh ... it doesn't sound likely.
Read the full article.
11) Judge rules doctors can refuse trans patients and women who have had abortions
Marie Solis, News Mic
On Saturday, a United States district judge ruled that doctors may turn away women who have had abortions and transgender patients on the basis of religious freedom.
Read the full article.
12) Leitch tells Fox she agrees with critique of 'socialized medicine'
Janice Dickson, iPolitics
Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch told Fox News’ Business Network on Tuesday that elites, insiders, and left-wing media, are doing everything they can to stop her and also suggested she doesn’t agree with universal healthcare.
Read the full article.
13) Colin Kaepernick’s Teammates Give Him an Award for Courage
Dave Zirin, The Nation
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that the team has voted to give Colin Kaepernick the Len Eshmont Award, a prize given to the player who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont—a Navy vet—an original member of the 1946 49ers team.”
Read the full article.
14) Mental Health Issues Shouldn't Overshadow Victims Of Men's Violence
Isabelle Cote, Huffington Post
A few days following New Year celebrations, a tragedy has occurred in Big Tracadie, a rural community in Nova Scotia. Lionel Desmond, a retired corporal of the Canadian Armed Forces, had allegedly murdered his wife, Shanna Desmond, their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, and his mother Brenda Desmond shortly before taking his own life.
Read the full article.
15) Women killed by their spouses are not casualties in someone else’s story
Elizabeth Renzetti, The Globe and Mail
Will we ever know any more about what Shanna Desmond was like as a person, or does her story stop with her violent death? So far, the details are few, but they point to someone who was lovely and dedicated to her job. She was “empathetic,” according to a colleague who worked with her at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Nova Scotia, where Ms. Desmond was a registered nurse. She would drive through bad weather to get to work. Her Facebook profile picture is a funny, playful shot of her at work sticking her tongue out alongside a patient.
Read the full article.
16) Get the flu shot: Editorial
Toronto Star Editorial Board
Every year about 70 per cent of Torontonians roll the dice and choose not to get a flu vaccine, according to Statistics Canada, even though it’s their best shot at avoiding the life-threatening disease and of passing it on to others.
Read the full article.
17) Netanyahu Caught on Tape Negotiating Mutual Benefits With Businessman
Gidi Weitz, Haaretz
At the heart of Case 2000 is an attempt at an unambiguous deal between money and government. Sources who spoke with Netanyahu said he was surprised by evidence against him.
Read the full article.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Call it men's rights extremism because that is what it is -- What The Walrus got wrong in their article about CAFE
decided to run a rather long, and very odd piece about the Canadian Association for Equality (CAFE) and the attempts by its leader, Justin Trottier, to allegedly mainstream men's rights activism (MRA) in Canada.
The closing sentence "Until the haters get shown the door, the men’s rights movement will never truly come of age" implies that it is a movement that could possibly be meaningful (and come of age) without the "haters" when, in fact, they are intrinsic to the movement and its worldview. It is akin to saying that a White Rights movement could "come of age" by showing the "haters" the door, i.e. it is absurd and misses totally what the MRA is and what its aims are. Without the haters the men's rights movement would cease to exist.
Much of this ground I have covered before. From CAFE's misleading claims and its campus recruitment tactics to its overt ties with extremists like Dan Perrins to their association with the American hate site A Voice for Men.
In the Kay and Heuser article they mention that at CAFE's conference two of the speakers were Karen Straughan and Janice Fiamengo and while calling them "prominent MRAs" they barely scratch the surface (which could have easily been done with a Google search) of what these two are about. Straughan has a long history as a "contributing editor" with the A Voice for Men hate website and with making outrageous and offensive statements about women. Fiamengo, meanwhile, has written articles on Islamaphobic and extreme right websites and has even appeared on white nationalist radio programs to attack feminism, among the other highlights of her illustrious crusade.
The fact that these two spoke at the CAFE conference says all one really needs to know about any supposed desire to become more "moderate".
Never mind CAFE's attempts to hold an "Equality Day" concert (as if it is men who need equality!) in Toronto a couple years back that was cancelled when many of those involved discovered what CAFE was about or the bizarre interview with NOW Magazine that occurred in its wake.
CAFE and other men's rights groups also actually erase the very real oppression related to class, racism and bigotry, and homophobia that many men face by derailing nonsense about men being oppressed as men or by the mythical concept of 'misandry'.
The fundamental issue with the very notion of the need for a group like CAFE or of the Men's Rights Movement generally really comes through in the The Walrus article when Trottier says "We put aside the question of who has it worst in our society, men or women. That kind of polarizing debate doesn’t help in assisting individual people and families.”
The problem with this is that putting aside the notion "of who has it worst in our society, men or women" means ignoring the existence of systemic sexism and misogyny and amounts to a fundamental denial of the historic and continuing inequality of women, never mind the shocking prevalence of male violence both against women and generally, and the reality of rape culture. There is absolutely no doubt "who has it worst in our society" and it is inherently reactionary and misogynist to imply that there is even a question about this of any kind on a societal level. Doing so is both dangerous and harmful to countless "individual people and families" most especially women and children.
It is incredibly important not to put this reality aside in any discussion of "equality" and it is only polarizing to those who oppose the very need for a feminist movement or for a continued fight for women's rights.
It is through this type of obfuscation and pretend "moderation" that Trottier and CAFE continue to both be totally entwined with the extremists while peddling what amount to thinly veiled denials of the actual reality of our male supremacist society and the ongoing struggle for women's equality.
Friday, January 6, 2017
Quick Indian-style Kumquat Pickle
By Natalie
While many Indian pickle recipes take many days, or even weeks, to prepare, this one does not.
Ingredients:
10 kumquats quartered
1/2 medium red onion diced
1 good sized jalapeno diced - remove the pith and half the seeds
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon tumeric
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 dashes cayenne pepper
1/4 cup white vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
In a skillet heat some vegetable oil over medium heat.
Add the kumquats, onion and jalapeno as well as the spices and salt, stirring constantly.
Saute for 3-5 minutes or until fragrant.
Add the vinegar, lower heat and simmer for around 15 minutes until soft and the flavours have melded. Add a little vinegar and a bit of oil if the mix seems to be drying out.
You want the pickle mixture to be slightly oily in texture as this carries the flavours of the spices and seasonings.
Remove from heat and add the lime juice stirring it in.
Place the mixture in a bowl and let cool to room temperature to serve.
This is great served on the side of another dish, or as an appetizer with crackers, toasted English muffins or naan or pita style bread.
Any leftover pickle will keep for at least 3-5 days, covered in a clean container in the fridge.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Cardy, Smokey and a serving of New Year's whine -- Right wing 'progressives' ring in 2017 on a sour note
As 2017 began New Democrats in New Brunswick awoke to discover that their leader, Dominic Cardy, had resigned. He did so in a profoundly graceless and petty fashion, entirely befitting the man, by releasing a long statement essentially denouncing the party he had led as being ideologically backward, riven by internal divisions and not actually interested in taking power.
Nowhere does Cardy accept responsibility for the poor showing the party had under his leadership in the 2014 provincial election. Far from being perched on the verge of power Cardy led the party from zero seats in 2010 to zero seats in 2014 and the popular vote for the NDP barely increased at all going from 10.4% to 12.9%.
That this showing occurred despite Cardy having actually succeeded in driving the party far to the right and towards the type of "pragmatism" that was supposed to deliver the goods fails to enter into his deeply self-serving and basically fictional evaluation of what lies at the heart of the NDP's difficulties. It is a rewriting of history to not just absolve but to excuse what appears to be him now positioning himself for a flip to the Conservatives.
As usual it is all couched in the language of "getting things done", but that Cardy's version of "progressive" politics could apparently from his point-of-view be fulfilled under a Conservative government tells you really all there is to know about what kind of a "progressive" he really means and is.
There is a lot of this amnesia on the part of right wing so-called social democrats and progressives going around. As I have pointed out in the past (along with other commentators) for all of their alleged "realism" there really is precious little to show for the NDP's various shifts towards centrism. Far from a string of victories it has delivered nothing but defeat.
Another prime example of these fantasy narratives in action comes from the increasingly humorous rantings of union leader Warren "Smokey" Thomas in Ontario who penned an article that included a ludicrous rewriting of the Ontario NDP past in the Toronto Sun on New Year's Eve.
After dishing out some advice to the Premier and to the leader of the Conservatives, Patrick Brown, on how they too could be "working class heroes", good old Smokey had some for Andrea Horwath and the ONDP:
Stop listening to the jabber of privileged wine-sippers with a view of the lakeshore because the majority of them haven’t been members of the party for years anyway.Brilliant and incisive stuff! Playing the old "Toronto elites" canard that goes down so well with reactionary voters who we all know are deeply inclined to support the NDP in some alternate universe that Smokey and his ilk inhabit, he also sees no irony in talking about a bubble by calling on Horwath to ignore the views of people who are not members of the bubble that is the party and its hardcore supporters itself! Clever.
Unlike the working class spread out across Ontario, this crowd of gossipers live in their own pretentious bubble wherein winning isn’t even the goal. For them, it’s easier to throw stones than lay foundations.
Even more ironic though, is that Smokey seems to have forgotten that Horwath did, in fact, stop "listening to the jabber of privileged wine-sippers" in Toronto in the last election and did so to disastrous effect. Listening precisely to the advice of folks like Thomas -- who spent considerable time throwing stones and insults at left wingers concerned about the ONDP's unfolding campaign at the time -- Horwath and her clique thumbed their nose at the city and by doing so helped to allow Wynne and the Liberals pull off an unexpected majority government.
It is like to Thomas this never happened and that he never said the same puerile nonsense during the election itself . It all also ended rather badly for the ONDP! Surprisingly, Toronto voters, workers and progressives did not respond well to being sneered at and having their concerns and issues deemed to be "elitist".
Of course, admitting that he might have been one of the people backing the wrong strategy and that this was borne out by the election result would require some self-reflection and a willingness to reexamine one's own premises that does not really seem to be his forte.
This should all be kept in mind by the surprising number of leftists who thought Horwath's strategy of mindlessly backing Patrick Brown's anti-toll motion in Ontario recently was a smart one. Regardless of what one thinks of road tolls, it was not.
The right wing of the NDP in Ontario, New Brunswick and elsewhere remain convinced that the path to power either lies in mimicking the rhetoric and "pocketbook" driven politics of the right and trying to repackage this as some type of leftist populism, or in boring and staid centrist say-nothing campaigns like the last federal one.
That this strategy has not actually worked anywhere and that it has attracted opportunists like Cardy does not seem to factor into their perception of what is "pragmatic" and "realistic".
But then why let reality get in the way of realism?
Monday, January 2, 2017
Kids These Days II - Comic Strip
I
II
III
IV
V
VI
Kids These Days is the comic strip of 12 year old Julia Laxer
Click on images to enlarge.
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Sugar For My Honey, Muskoka Brewery, Frenched Pork Roast & more -- The Top 5 Food Posts of 2016!
Top Ten Blog Posts of 2016 on The Left Chapter. As any regular reader of this blog knows, The Left Chapter also has many food related posts.
There have been posts about Stove-top Caribbean Style Braised Oxtail, 11 year old Julia's Quick & Tasty Peanut Butter Cookies, Spicy Red Cabbage and Sesame, 12-Hour Slow Cooked Caribbean-Style Oxtail, Quick Pickled Jalapenos and Carrots, West African Peanut Chicken and many, many more!
We also looked at some favourite restaurants and vintage cookbooks.
I want to thank everyone who contributed recipes to the blog and to our readership for such a great year and I look forward to what 2017 brings.
Here, without further ado, are the top five food related posts for 2016:
1) Sugar For My Honey - An Exceptional Austrian/German Bistro-Cafe in South Etobicoke
2) The beers of Muskoka Brewery -- Canada's first 'living wage' brewery
3) Frenched Pork Rack Roast with Montreal Steak Spice.
4) BBQed Rainbow Trout with Herbs-de-Provence & Garlic Butter
5) Sauteed Garlic Pepper Steak with Provencal Mushrooms and Onions
Thanks again for a great second year.
Do you have a left point-of-view or opinion, a recipe or a story you want to share?
Send them to The Left Chapter via theleftchapter@outlook.com!
Netanyahu, Children of Men, Cheetahs & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List December 25 - January 1
This list covers the week of December 25 - January 1. It is in order of date of the article's release.
1) Future Shock
Abraham Riesman, Vulture
On Christmas day, 2006, a curious twist on the Nativity debuted in a handful of movie theaters. Directed and co-written by Mexican auteur Alfonso Cuarón, Children of Men told the story of (decade-old spoiler alert) a near-future dystopia in which women are inexplicably unable to have babies — a state of affairs upended by the advent of a miraculous pregnancy. The film is set in the deteriorating cities and countryside of southeastern England — vividly rendered with alarming realism and minimal use of sci-fi futurism — amid geopolitical chaos that has led to a massive refugee crisis, which has in turn led an immigrant-fearing and authoritarian U.K. to close its borders to outsiders who seek its shores. Terrorist attacks in European capitals are just routine items in the news crawl. The world stands on the brink, and no one has any clear idea of what can be done. The film, in hindsight, seems like a documentary about a future that, in 2016, finally arrived.
Read the full article.
2) Suburban Sprawl: An Enemy of the Left Part 4: The Great Toronto Toll Debate
Yves Engler, Dissident Voices
Suburban sprawl is an enemy of the Left and progressives should support efforts to discourage it, including tolls.
In opposing tolls on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, a number of leftists cite political strategy. They argue the tolls will elicit a rightist populist backlash and alienate potential supporters.
Read the full article.
3) Quebec City guide to help integrate newcomers derided as insulting, infantilizing
Ingrid Peritz, The Globe and Mail
Immigrants who settle in Quebec City are being offered a new guide to explain local customs, and the authors spare no detail in telling the newcomers how to fit in – for example, refrain from committing incest, wash with soap and use underarm deodorant to “control perspiration and bad odours.”
Read the full article.
4) Cheetahs heading towards extinction as population crashes
Matt McGrath, BBC News
The sleek, speedy cheetah is rapidly heading towards extinction according to a new study into declining numbers.
Read the full article.
5) The UN Settlements Vote: Netanyahu Is Dragging Israel Into the Abyss
Haaretz Editorial Board
As Israel’s diplomatic defeat at the UN Security Council becomes clearer, it’s equally clear why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stubbornly insists on being foreign minister as well. Netanyahu doesn’t want anyone interfering as he destroys diplomatic relations with the countries, some friendly to Israel, that “dared” to vote for the resolution declaring the settlements illegal. The burial of the Foreign Ministry and the abandonment of diplomacy turns out to be part of a broad and dangerous plan to disengage from international law and stop playing by its rules.
Read the full article.
6) Complaint about Toronto police officer sent back to same division for investigation
Wendy Gillis, Toronto Star
Suzanne Tinglin thought she was fulfilling her civic duty when she walked into her local police station in Toronto’s northwest corner last summer.
The registered nurse and York University instructor had received several voicemail messages from an officer requesting that she come to 23 Division to speak about an investigation at Humber College, where she goes to the gym. He gave few details, but Tinglin assumed she was needed to help solve a crime.
Read the full article.
7) The Reason for Israel’s Hysterical Response to the UN Security Council Resolution
Yousef Munayyer, The Nation
Since last week, we have seen a unique sequence of events, some unprecedented and others less so, that have brought the Palestine-Israel issue back to the fore. Last Friday, the United States abstained at the United Nations Security Council on Resolution 2334, thereby allowing it to pass when the 14 other members of the council voted for it.
Read the full article.
8) Most Low-Wage Workers in the United States Are Women, Study Finds
Claire Landsbaum, The Cut
The gender wage gap hasn’t closed significantly since 2007, and a new report from Oxfam America and the Institute for Women’s Policy Research highlights one of the reasons why. According to the report, of the 23.5 million people working low-wage jobs in the United States, 19 million are women. What’s more, demand for low-wage workers is expected to increase as time goes on, meaning more and more women — a disproportionate number of whom are immigrants and women of color — will be called to fill those roles. As long as women are pushed into low-wage jobs, the gender gap is unlikely to budge.
Read the full article.
9) Premier Brad Wall hints at wage rollbacks as province faces ballooning deficit
Jennifer Graham, The Canadian Press
Public sector workers in Saskatchewan will be asked to help tackle the province’s $1 billion deficit in the coming year, potentially through wage rollbacks or layoffs.
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said wages make up 60 per cent of government spending and everything has to be on the table when it comes to filling the huge hole in the budget.
Read the full article.
10) Dad DIES 10 months after Job Centre bosses told his doctor not to write any more sick notes
John Ferguson, The Mirror
A seriously ill dad died just 10 months after Department for Work and Pensions bosses advised his GP not to write any more sick notes for him.
James Harrison had been declared “fit for work” and should not get medical certificates, the letter said.
Read the full article.
11) The Globe and Mail has officially published Canada's worst headline of 2016
Press Progress
"Lynching?"
Nope, you didn't wake up in an alternate reality – this is a real headline that ran in the Globe and Mail on December 29, 2016:
Read the full article.
12) Boyden: ‘I discovered a gold mine’ on James Bay
Lenny Shish
Amid the controversy of Joseph Boyden’s Indigenous ancestry, or lack thereof, I cannot help but look back on how he presented my hometown and people in the novel that won him the Giller Prize in 2008 — and the lack of recognition he has given to the community directly.
Read the full article.
13) Correcting Christie Blatchford
Canadaland
Christie Blatchford wrote a column, published Friday in the National Post, excoriating UBC for cancelling an appearance by John Furlong at a fundraising event.
The university had received a complaint asserting that Furlong shouldn’t be given a platform to speak at UBC, because he’s been accused of abusing Aboriginal children when he was a teacher at Immaculata Elementary School in Burns Lake, B.C. You can read about those allegations in an article by freelance journalist Laura Robinson in the Georgia Straight. You can read more in CANADALAND’s coverage, too.
Read the full article.
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)