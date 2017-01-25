The Left Chapter
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Deportee
The crops are all in and the peaches are rotting,
The oranges piled in their creosote dumps;
They're flying 'em back to the Mexican border
To pay all their money to wade back again
Goodbye to my Juan, goodbye, Rosalita,
Adios mis amigos, Jesus y Maria;
You won't have your names when you ride the big airplane,
All they will call you will be "deportees"
My father's own father, he waded that river,
They took all the money he made in his life;
My brothers and sisters come working the fruit trees,
And they rode the truck till they took down and died.
Some of us are illegal, and some are not wanted,
Our work contract's out and we have to move on;
Six hundred miles to that Mexican border,
They chase us like outlaws, like rustlers, like thieves.
We died in your hills, we died in your deserts,
We died in your valleys and died on your plains.
We died 'neath your trees and we died in your bushes,
Both sides of the river, we died just the same.
The sky plane caught fire over Los Gatos Canyon,
A fireball of lightning, and shook all our hills,
Who are all these friends, all scattered like dry leaves?
The radio says, "They are just deportees"
Is this the best way we can grow our big orchards?
Is this the best way we can grow our good fruit?
To fall like dry leaves to rot on my topsoil
And be called by no name except "deportees"?
(aka. "Plane Wreck at Los Gatos")
Words by Woody Guthrie, Music by Martin Hoffman
What's past is prologue
Sunday, January 22, 2017
The Women's Marches, the Inauguration, Saskatchewan Austerity & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List January 15-22
|San Francisco March via Maris Lawson, Twitter
There are many related to the incredible and historic display of women's resistance in the wake of the inauguration of the racist, homophobic and bigoted Donald Trump as American President.
This list covers the week of January 15 - 22. It is in order of date of the article's release.
Calla Wahlquist, The Guardian
Ninety per cent of people living in rural and regional Australia believe they are already experiencing the impacts of climate change and 46% believe coal-fired power stations should be phased out, according to a new study.
Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press
A proposed agreement to compensate women who endured sexual harassment as employees of the RCMP has passed a key hurdle, with a Federal Court judge agreeing two lawsuits against the police force can proceed as a class action.
Alison Durkee, Mic
Jan. 16 marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day honoring the legacy and achievements of one of the foremost leaders from the civil rights movement.
But while male leaders like King and Malcolm X are renowned for their contributions to the influential movement, the role women played in the civil rights struggle goes largely unnoticed. Americans may know the names of Rosa Parks or Coretta Scott King, but the numerous other women who played key roles in the fight for equal rights are too often wiped from the history books.
Salim Muwakkil, In These Times
Eight years ago, many African Americans—including me—entered a state of near-delirium when a first-term U.S. senator from Illinois was elected the first black president of the United States. I watched that election unfold just blocks from the new president’s house, in Chicago’s upscale Kenwood neighborhood, in a home full of politically hardened black baby boomers. Tears were visible in most eyes. Few of us had believed we’d live long enough to see a black POTUS. Barack Hussein Obama’s victory seemed to vindicate the heroic struggles of so many unnamed ancestors.
Warren Thomas, OPSEU
Nobody wants a strike. But when your employer asks you to accept a deal that would turn your good, middle-class job into a bad job, then you have no choice. You’re going on strike.
Gideon Levy, Haaretz
They gathered in the narrow street, on a cold and dark night. They were tense. The howl of a distant jackal broke the silence. For some, this was their first operational mission. They’d always dreamed of it, and they’d been in training for a long time. The adrenaline was flowing, just the way they liked it. That’s what they enlisted for.
Simon Enoch, Saskatoon Star Phoenix
It is now abundantly clear that the Saskatchewan government’s “transformational change” agenda is in reality a not-so-subtle euphemism for fiscal austerity in response to the current economic downturn. Recently announced spending cuts in health ($63.9 million), education ($8.7 million) and social services ($9.2 million), coupled with comments from the premier suggesting significant public sector layoffs and wage cuts make it clear that the government’s plan for the economy is to “cut its way to growth.”
Joe Soss, Jacobin
The New York Times’ front-page attack on food stamps over the weekend peddled harmful myths and outright lies.
|Toronto March via Don Breithaupt, Facebook
Larry Elliott, The Guardian
The world’s eight richest billionaires control the same wealth between them as the poorest half of the globe’s population, according to a charity warning of an ever-increasing and dangerous concentration of wealth.
Murray Mandryk, Regina Leader-Post
The government made it official Friday — at least, to those who control public sector salaries. Saskatchewan is freezing the wages of all civil servants.
Michael Chessum, The Guardian
I don’t even like cupcakes that much – and I despise the practice, which is sadly becoming more widespread, of playing out the left’s internal squabbles on the pages of newspapers. But the picture painted by leaked emails from Momentum’s steering committee last week, in which I urged my colleagues to “eat cupcakes and think about butterflies” in a frustrated plea to them to step back from the brink of a split, is worthy of elaboration. The coup currently under way in Momentum tells us something bigger about the need for the left to rethink its strategy.
Bruce A. Dixon, Black Agenda Report
Mocking, protesting and ridiculing Big Cheeto before and after inauguration will be big fun. But storms of ridicule did not drive Ronald Reagan or Dubya from office. Mockery that only undermines the legitimacy of evil persons rather than the capitalist system makes us nothing more than the warm up for Corey Booker or whoever Democrats nominate next. Left messages, memes and hashtags need to eviscerate Trump but also to educate people.
Chris Floyd, Counterpunch
Saturday Night Live had a really funny ha-ha joke the other night. Making fun of Trump’s whiny tweet asking “Are we living in Nazi Germany?” the funny ha-ha SNL news guy said brightly: “Of course not! At least Nazi Germany had the guts to take on Russia!”
Eternity Martis, Daily Xtra
Pride Toronto’s members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of keeping police out of this year’s and future parades, and to endorse all of Black Lives Matter Toronto’s demands.
Nicholas Boyle, The New European
There is a great lie peddled about the referendum: that it expressed the will of the British people. The pattern of voting showed up a colossal divergence between England, with its Welsh appendage, on the one hand, and Scotland and Northern Ireland on the other.
Don Snyder, Forward
Jews in Europe are voicing increasing consternation about Israel’s budding engagement with surging far-right European parties that have anti-Semitic histories.
Rachel Revesz, The Independent
|Denver March via Vox
A woman has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, accusing him of sexual assault.
The woman’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, told the press her client filed a lawsuit on Tuesday.
At least a dozen women previously accused the President-elect of sexual assault and he strongly denied all the claims. Only one person filed a lawsuit against him but dropped the case shortly after she failed to reveal her identity at a press conference.
J. Hoberman, Tablet
Sterne [Stars], an East German-Bulgarian co-production that won a major prize at the 1959 Cannes Film Festival and thereafter fell into obscurity, is itself the story of a memory on the brink of oblivion—a movie in which, for a few hours, time stands still before swallowing its protagonists.
Kehinde Andrews, Leah Green and Bruno Rinvolucri - The Guardian
Dead white men are revered by many as responsible for the advancement of civilisation, says sociology professor Kehinde Andrews. But, he argues, this so-called progress came at the expense of millions of people of colour. Global inequality is not an accident, he argues – it is designed to keep the hierarchy of race intact.
Harriet Agerholm, The Independent
Incoming US President Donald Trump has said he will wage war on Isis, vowing to "bomb the s*** out of 'em".
And as the world gears up for a seemingly more violent four years, it is worth reflecting on President Obama's tenure
Justin Gillis, The New York Times
Marking another milestone for a changing planet, scientists reported on Wednesday that the Earth reached its highest temperature on record in 2016, trouncing a record set only a year earlier, which beat one set in 2014. It is the first time in the modern era of global warming data that temperatures have blown past the previous record three years in a row.
Desmond Cole, The Toronto Star
For Mayor John Tory money was no object for an ill conceived subway expansion and repairing the Gardiner expressway, even if we had to borrow it. But on housing the mayor is crying poor.
Derick Flack, Blog TO
A proposal for a new park system connecting various green spaces along a hydro corridor on the west side of Toronto has taken a major step forward at the outset of 2017. The idea for the Green Line, which takes inspiration from New York's High Line, dates back to 2012, but now there's finally a budget and design team in place to realize the vision.
Micah White, The Guardian
Shortly after Donald Trump’s shock election victory, I received an urgent call from one of the co-creators of the Women’s March on Washington. She was concerned at a moment you might expect her to be ecstatic. Hundreds of thousands of women in 17 countries had already signed on in solidarity, and the numbers kept growing. Yet despite the tremendous momentum, she confessed a nagging skepticism about the effectiveness of the protest.
Jody Paterson, The Globe and Mail
Arthur Manuel was born into indigenous activism. Working with the seeds his father, George, first sowed in the 1970s in the early days of Canada’s indigenous rights movement, the tireless B.C. aboriginal leader was on the front lines of the international fight for aboriginal title and self-determination right up until he drew his last breath.
Reid Wilson, The Hill
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) turned out en masse at ordinarily sleepy party caucuses earlier this month, electing a slate of delegates who could be poised to take over the largest Democratic Party organization outside of Washington, D.C.
Mike Crawley, CBC News
Labour groups are optimistic Premier Kathleen Wynne and her provincial Liberals will follow Alberta's lead and commit to raising Ontario's minimum wage to $15 an hour.
CBC News
The internet can be a pretty intolerant place, and it may be getting worse.
An analysis of Canada's online behaviour commissioned by CBC's Marketplace suggests a 600 per cent jump in the past year in how often Canadians use language online that's racist, Islamophobic, sexist or otherwise intolerant.
David Harding, Yahoo News UK
Police officers in Bristol tasered their own force’s black Race Relations Advisor in the face – after mistaking him for a wanted man.
Angelique Chrisafis, The Guardian
Gérard Singer, a retired clerk in the French social security system, was queuing up for a Socialist party rally on the edge of Paris in the freezing cold, and the mood was grim. “The Socialist party is in the shit,” he sighed.
Benjamin Shingler, CBC News
Françoise David, a longtime activist and one of the founders of Québec Solidaire, is leaving political life.
Jeff Sparrow, The Guardian
In a recent article, the novelist and academic China Miéville warns progressives against adopting the cynical savviness so characteristic of mainstream punditry.
“Becoming a radical critic of capitalism,” Miéville writes, “involves a process of disenchantment, the dying of surprise at the system’s depredations; but being one, a long-term witness to those depredations, is to repeatedly discover that we can be shocked by what no longer surprises us.”
Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, The Washington Post
The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions has postponed the vote on Trump’s education pick Betsy DeVos, hours after receiving the completed ethics review for the Michigan billionaire.
Dan Froomkin, The Intercept
For those of us who believe in core progressive American values – multiculturalism, civil liberty and civil rights, free speech, a free press, truth in government, economic fairness, environmental protection, inclusiveness, equal justice, a humane society, the list goes on – today marks the first day of a disaster on a scale that until a few months ago was beyond our imagination.
Shaun King, The New York Daily News
We are here. It is real. It is sad. It is ugly. I hoped we could somehow avoid it, but the moment is upon us. Today is one of the dumbest days in American history.
The Guardian Editorial Board
In its outward details, the orderly transfer of American presidential power accomplished in the inauguration-day scene on Capitol Hill today felt time-honoured. The ceremonial essentials of the occasion – the stars and stripes banners, the dignitaries and the prescribed rituals of the swearings-in – were familiar and traditional. Political rivals took their places on the podium as they do every four years, shook hands and applauded one another, offering gracious compliments and providing a show of national dignity.
Yet all this was in fact a sham. Donald Trump’s inaugural address was a declaration of war on everything represented by these choreographed civilities. President Trump – it’s time to begin to get used to those jarringly ill-fitting words – did not conjure a deathless phrase for the day. His words will not lodge in the brain in any of the various uplifting ways that the likes of Lincoln, Roosevelt, Kennedy or Reagan once achieved. But the new president’s message could not have been clearer. He came to shatter the veneer of unity and continuity represented by the peaceful handover. And he may have succeeded. In 1933, Roosevelt challenged the world to overcome fear. In 2017, Mr Trump told the world to be very afraid.
Darrell Etherington, Tech Crunch
Trump’s administration is acting quickly to dangerously reimagine reality. It has deleted all specific mentions of “climate change” and “global warming,” as well as removed an entire page dedicated to the subject at the http://www.whitehouse.gov/energy/climate-change URL, which is no longer an active link.
|Sacramento March via Shirin Rajaee Twitter
Sarah Buhr, Tech Crunch
And so the transition of power begins. First up is the WhiteHouse.gov site where several pages are now changing or altogether disappearing — including a page on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.
John Wright, NCRM
Turnout for Saturday's anti-Trump Women's March on Washington has already exceeded attendance at the inauguration on Friday, according to multiple reports.
Jason Easley, Politics USA
Millions of Americans have taken to the streets from New York to Los Angeles and everywhere in between as the Women's Marches on Washington is estimated to be the biggest one-day protest in US history.
Jade Hernandez and Amy Powell, ABC News
The streets were flooded with crowds of people attending the Women's March in downtown Los Angeles Saturday.
Max Greenwood, The Hill
The marching portion of the Women’s March on Chicago was cancelled on Saturday after the crowd ballooned to 150,000, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Initial estimates placed the event’s expected attendance at about 22,000. That number was eventually raised to 50,000. But that estimate ultimately fell short too, prompting organizers to cancel the actual march because the planned route had become too congested.
"Our march route is flooded. There is no safe way to march. We are just going to sing and dance and make our voices heard here," organizer Ann Scholhamer told a portion of the crowd.
While the march itself was cancelled, the rally portion of the event is scheduled to go on, according to the Tribune report.
“We called and you came. We have flooded the march route. We have flooded Chicago," organizer Liz Radford told the crowd.
Hillary Johnstone, CBC News
Thousands of people marched through downtown Ottawa on Saturday in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington — to raise awareness for women's rights and human rights — as U.S. President Donald Trump marks his first full day in office.
Timothy B. Lee, Vox
Women from across the country have converged on Washington, DC, on Saturday for a massive rally to protest Donald Trump’s election and promote women’s rights. At the same time, there have been rallies organized in major — and not so major — cities across the country.
Daniel Politi, Slate
|Protests around the world via Nick Bilton, Twitter
Organizers and city officials were expecting around 200,000 protesters in Washington on Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington. But the turnout surpassed all expectations as the demonstration grew into a more than a half-million–strong force that could turn out to be larger than the crowds that gathered for Donald Trump’s inauguration. The result of this much larger-than-expected crowd was evident to anyone who tried to join using any form of public transportation as trains and subways overflowed with people trying to make it into downtown Washington.
Adam Lusher, The Independent
Donald Trump is so unpopular that there are even women marching against him in Antarctica.
The day after the inauguration of a president who bragged about grabbing women by their genitals, thousands will be marching in Washington and in more than 60 countries around the world, to “stand up for human rights, women’s rights and against hate.”
Mother Jones
Dramatically larger than expected crowds showed up Saturday at women's marches in Washington, DC, and more than 600 cities around the world. Mother Jones reporters have been on the scene all day, interviewing protesters and gathering photos and video. In this roundup we've collected some of what they saw, as well as highlights from across social media.
See also: Obama's Lies, Male Violence, Meryl Streep & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List January 8-15
See also: Twitter, Basic Income, Kaepernick, Disney & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List January 1 - 8
Friday, January 20, 2017
What you need to know about the Molson Coors boycott
These concessions are unacceptable and part of the broader push to punish workers for the mistakes of management and to drive down wages, pensions and benefits whenever possible to maximize profits and CEO salaries.
Molson Coors workers have rejected the concessions and are on strike. They need our solidarity and support.
OPSEU and others have issued a call to boycott Molson Coors products during the strike. This is a boycott that we should absolutely embrace. Historically consumer boycotts have aided in pressuring corporations to back down in such circumstances before and it is one of the few tools available to people broadly to show solidarity with workers and take action.
But while you might think it is easy to identify and boycott Molson Coors products, their line is much bigger than the ones we would all immediately think of like Molson Canadian or Coors Light.
As a large, international corporation Molson Coors has a wide number of brand names under its umbrella that do not actually use the names Molson or Coors.
To aid in the cause of a successful boycott, here is a complete list of their products taken from their website. Please boycott them all until the strike has been resolved.
Is Bostonian Kevin O'Leary the Conservative Ignatieff?
There are many reasons to hold O'Leary in total contempt not the least of which are his musings on throwing all members of unions into jail (seems he doesn't really grasp the notion of a constitutional democracy!) and abolishing the minimum wage (something that, happily, the Prime Minister of Canada cannot actually do for the vast majority of Canadian workers).
There is the fact that his former co-"Dragon" Arlene Dickenson has called him out for his lack of empathy, a disturbing quality all too prevalent among white males of a certain age and class in our society. You can watch the full interview with her here. It is enlightening.
But then there is also the fact that, like the Liberals with the odious Michael Ignatieff, O'Leary actually seems far more at home in the great empire to the south than he does in the country he wants to lead!
In 2013, long after he rose to fame on the (publicly owned and financed) CBC as an alleged "Canadian" businessman first on the Dragon's Den show in 2006 and then on the Lang and O'Leary Exchange in 2009, he sat down with Boston Magazine to show where his heart really lies.
Which is in, surprisingly for someone who wants to be the Canadian PM, Boston! "I have homes in Toronto, Geneva, and other places, but Boston is home" he told them.
Given how much right wing voters like to wrap themselves in the flag and spout their toxic form of faux nationalism, it will be interesting to see how O'Leary tries to repackage himself as more Canadian than maple syrup.
And it had not just been home for a year or two at that point, by his own admission O'Leary moved to Boston in the mid 1990's! That is twenty years ago.
After telling them how much of Patriots fan he is -- that being the New England Patriots who are presumably patriotic about a country other than Canada -- O'Leary went on to share this gem about how "hardcore" he is:
Here’s what I am: I tell the truth about money all the time. I don’t believe there is a gray area when it comes to money. It’s black or white, and money is binary. You either make it or you lose it. People say I’m heartless, but I’m not, I’m the only one up there telling you exactly what’s going to happen to you, and if you don’t want to hear that, I couldn’t care less. I’m not trying to make friends. If you want friends, buy a dog. I’m trying to make money.Well, put in those terms about not caring or wanting to make friends given that all you are trying to do is make money, you are obviously the right person for the job of leading a country of 35 million people.
O'Leary did not just muse about making all Canadian unions illegal either. He told the L.A. Times how he would like to do the same thing as the American President:
"If I were the president of the United States, I would make unions illegal," O'Leary declared, between sips of Cabernet during a Sunday brunch at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. "They no longer serve a functional purpose in democracy, in my view.Showing a great insight into how poverty, systemic oppression, dead end jobs and people's lives work he went on to say that no one forced American workers to work at places like Wal-Mart and that instead of unions to deal with low wages Wal-mart workers should simply start their own businesses and sell their products to Wal-Mart.
Presto, problem solved!
These quotes (and many others) are all very easy to find, and given his total inability to speak the language of the second most populous province in the country, one has to wonder just how connected to Canada he has really felt other than when the national broadcaster, the CBC, gifted him opportunities to promote himself on national TV and when he woke up one day and decided he should be our great leader.
Conservatives should remember the last time a major Canadian party thought it wise to import a leader from the state of Massachusetts with a demonstrably tenuous connection to the country.
Though, given how well that ended for the Liberals, perhaps we should all hope they don't remember and repeat one of the biggest mistakes in recent Canadian political history.
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Marx, Engels, Lenin & Internationalism -- Stamps of the USSR II
I have always been fascinated by stamps as what often amount to miniature works of art. They are posters on a very small scale.
While many countries have or had interesting stamps, the stamps of the former USSR are fascinating for their themes and their artistic style which ran along a couple of different lines.
Recently I came across a large collection of Soviet stamps from the 60s and 70s. Over the next few weeks we will take a look at some of the best of these. We already looked at a remarkable set of stamps related to the Soviet space program.
Now we turn to stamps of Marx and Engels, Lenin, and several related to internationalism and solidarity with other countries. These include four fascinating stamps about visits made by Brezhnev to the countries of France, Germany, the USA and Cuba in 1973-74.
There are stamps related to revolutionary Cuba and also a stamp honoring Salvador Allende shortly after he was killed during the fascist coup that overthrew his government and democracy in Chile in 1973.
(Click on images to enlarge)
Braised Oxtail Stew with Carrots and Potatoes
As any regular reader of this blog knows, I am a huge fan of oxtail as an ingredient. I have looked at some of my favourite take-out Caribbean oxtail in Toronto, as well as a couple different recipes of my own on how to make this type of oxtail dish at home.
While various Caribbean oxtail dishes are my favourite take overall, I also like oxtail dishes and stews from other regions and culinary traditions. Today I am going to take a look at a European oxtail stew that is served with carrots and potatoes. It is a delicious way to make it.
As is the case with West Indian oxtail dishes, the oxtail in this stew needs to be braised for a very long time. While the long cooking time may be inconvenient, it makes for a truly divine, moist and tender meat when it is all done!
Today's recipe is for between 2-3 lb. of oxtail pieces.
To begin with, season your oxtail liberally with salt and freshly ground black pepper and then lightly dust it all over with flour.
Heat some olive oil over medium-high heat on the stovetop in a large saucepan or in the bottom of a Dutch Oven. Add the oxtail and saute it, stirring it and flipping it regularly, until browned. This usually will take 3-5 minutes.
When the oxtail is browned, add 2 cups of red wine to the pan. Then add enough beef stock to just cover the oxtail pieces. Then add the following ingredients:
salt and black pepper to taste
3 bay leaves
5 crushed, peeled cloves of garlic
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
A couple (or a few!) dashes cayenne pepper
Bring to a boil, lower heat, cover and simmer for 3 hours. Stir occasionally.
Meanwhile, chop up 2 carrots, 2 celery ribs and 3-5 potatoes, unpeeled and quartered or chopped into large chunks. I used red potatoes, but you can use any you like. Add the vegetables to the pan, and continue simmering, covered, for another 45 minutes to an hour or until the vegetables are done to your liking.
Before serving remember to remove the bay leaves.
This dish is perfect served atop a bed of rice or with buttered and lightly seasoned egg noodles. Very hearty, it also pairs nicely with red wine and should be enjoyed with a nice, rustic loaf of bread.
Enjoy.
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Obama's Lies, Male Violence, Meryl Streep & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List January 8-15
This list covers the week of January 8 - January 15. It is in order of date of the article's release.
1) Pity the sad legacy of Barack Obama
Cornel West, The Guardian
Eight years ago the world was on the brink of a grand celebration: the inauguration of a brilliant and charismatic black president of the United States of America. Today we are on the edge of an abyss: the installation of a mendacious and cathartic white president who will replace him.
Read the full article.
2) Canada will party while indigenous kids are denied services
Vicky Mochama, Metro News
For the vast portion of Canadian history, indigenous communities have been stripped of their rights. Underfunding students, bickering over health costs, and allowing children to slip into child welfare cracks is how those rights continue to be abridged.
Read the full article.
3) Black people 3 times more likely to be street checked in Halifax, police say
Phlis McGregor and Angela MacIvor, CBC News
Ashley Taylor tenses up every time he sees a police cruiser because he knows what could be coming next.
"Being pulled over by the police for me," the Nova Scotia resident said, taking a pause, "it's normal."
Taylor, 42, estimates he has been stopped by police an average of three times a year. The student support worker at Dartmouth High School in said it usually happens on his drive to work.
"Is it racial profiling? Possibly."
Read the full article.
4) Protests Erupt in Kentucky After GOP Supermajority Passes Extreme Anti-Choice, Anti-Union Bills
Democracy Now
In Kentucky, hundreds of demonstrators packed into the Capitol building Saturday to protest the state Legislature’s passage of a slew of controversial bills, including an anti-union "right-to-work" law and extreme anti-choice legislation that bans abortions after 20 weeks and requires a woman to have an ultrasound before having an abortion. The surprise emergency legislative session Saturday came after Republicans seized a supermajority in the House of Representatives, giving the Republicans control of the House, the Senate and the governorship for the first time in Kentucky state history. On Saturday, the Legislature also repealed a law that had guaranteed higher wages for workers on publicly financed construction projects. We go to Louisville, Kentucky, for an update from Richard Becker, a union organizer with Service Employees International Union, and we speak with Lisa Abbott, a community organizer with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.
Read the full article.
5) New numbers show spike in asylum seekers crossing from U.S. to Manitoba
Austin Grabish & Laura Glowacki, CBC News
The number of asylum seekers crossing the Canada-U.S. border into Manitoba on foot instead of through official ports of entry has risen fivefold in the past three years.
In the 2013-2014 fiscal year, 68 people illegally crossed the international border near the small, southern Manitoba community of Emerson and claimed refugee status, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). That jumped to 340 in 2015-2016.
Read the full article.
6) America dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016. What a bloody end to Obama's reign
Medea Benjamin, The Guardian
Most Americans would probably be astounded to realize that the president who has been painted by Washington pundits as a reluctant warrior has actually been a hawk. The Iran nuclear deal, a herculean achievement, and the opening of diplomatic relations with Cuba unfortunately stand alone as President Obama’s successful uses of diplomacy over hostility.
Read the full article.
7) Jody Issel, Soldiers of Odin Moose Jaw President, Isn't Even Trying Anymore
Anti-Racist Canada
You know, if there's one positive thing about Trump's election is that the racists we've been covering here for years have become refreshingly honest about their views. Take this guy for example:
Read the full article.
8) Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
Juan Cole, Truthdig
Occasionally entertainment and politics intersect, often hitting a false note. You never want your screenplay to be, as they say in Hollywood, “on the nose.” You have to step sideways away from ordinary news and address some dimension of the human condition to make art.
But in moments of national crisis, stars feel a need to speak out. Nick Gass has reviewed some of the major such incidents at the Academy Awards. Jane Fonda used her moment on the stage at the Academy Awards in the 1970s to denounce the Vietnam War. Marlon Brando declined to appear and had a Native American activist accept for him, making a statement about Indian rights.
Read the full article.
9) When men kill their partners, warning signs often missed
Alyshah Hasham & Wendy Gillis, The Toronto Star
Last week, a relative of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji sat silently in a north Toronto courtroom, watching as Dr. Mohammed Shamji appeared on a charge of first-degree murder. Pinned to her jacket was a purple ribbon to honour victims of domestic violence.
Read the full article.
10) I'm a TTC fare evader
Cliff G., NOW Magazine
My income does not meet the minimum poverty level, so without regular, fulltime employment I just can’t afford to get around this wondrous city. What's the answer? Free. Public. Transit.
Read the full article.
11) Obama’s Last Presidential Lies
Glen Ford, Black Agenda Report
Nobody lies with the style and aplomb of Barack Hussein Obama, soon to be an ex-president of the United States. In his last address to the nation, Obama lied about his support for labor; economic and social justice for Black people; climate change and, of course, the rightwing Republican program that is his shameful legacy, Obamacare. Virtually everything the man says is a form of lie. But he does it so well, and some folks want so badly to believe.
Read the full article.
12) Here's Why Jeff Sessions Was Asked About a Murdered Abortion Doctor
Stassa Edwards, The Slot/Jezebel
During Jeff Sessions’s confirmation hearing for Attorney General, Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, asked Sessions about his endorsement from the extremist anti-choice group, Operation Rescue.
Read the full article.
13) The Boyden Controversy Is Not about Bloodline
Robert Jago, The Walrus
Over the holiday break, I was asked to host the @indigenousXca Twitter account, an account shared by different Indigenous activists, academics, and artists each week. I used that hosting opportunity to raise the question of author Joseph Boyden’s Indigenous identity—his “Indigeneity.” Raising this question inadvertently brought an Indigenous debate about identity and belonging into the non-Native media mainstream.
Read the full article.
14) Prosecutors dismissed his domestic violence charges. Then, police say, he killed his wife.
Lindsey Bever and Sarah Larimer, The Washington Post
For years, friends said, Tara O’Shea-Watson had been a victim of domestic violence.
She had shown up on their doorsteps, battered and bloodied after alleged violent encounters with her estranged husband, they said. She had talked to them about taking her children and fleeing from their home in Commercial Township, N.J., but the courts reportedly would not let her move them out of state.
Read the full article.
15) Activist Hilla Kerner says Christy Clark has done little to address male violence against women
Charlie Smith, The Georgia Straight
Last June, Premier Christy Clark made a startling revelation.
In an article in the Vancouver Sun, she disclosed that 35 years ago, a stranger pulled her off the sidewalk into the bushes.
Read the full article.
16) Why do we coddle violent, abusive men?
Heather Mallick, The Toronto Star
What are victims worth? When they’re women and children, not much. They’re dead, they only have us to defend them, and we’re doing a poor job.
Read the full article.
17) The Boyden affair just got murkier
Rick Salutin, The Toronto Star
I found Joseph Boyden’s interview Wednesday on CBC — in a word rarely called for — unctuous. He surfaced three weeks after saying he wouldn’t deal with questions about his indigeneity publicly but only in a “speaking circle.” This after filling what he calls “airtime” for 10 years on every form of media.
Read the full article.
18) These acid-white LEDs serve as a lesson for Toronto planners
Alex Bozikovic, The Globe and Mail
Hit the lights! When Aura, at the corner of Yonge and Gerrard, turned on its exterior decorative lighting about a year ago, the downtown Toronto skyline changed dramatically. The 78-storey condominium tower was capped by long vertical icicles of acid-white LEDs: Many Torontonians were surprised.
Read the full article.
19) Canadian Union of Brewery and General workers on strike
NUPGE
Members of the Canadian Union of Brewery and General Workers (CUBGW/NUPGE) have been at the bargaining table with Molson Coors for months trying to negotiate a fair and reasonable collective agreement.
Despite being in a strike position as of Monday, January 9, the union held off on setting up picket lines to give the employer a last chance to come back with an improved package of proposals. The employer refused to budge.
Today, the members walked out of the plant to a picket line at the gate.
Read the full statement.
20) Judge blasts Toronto police over 'Kafkaesque' traffic stop
Jacques Gallant, The Toronto Star
A judge has acquitted a man of failing to provide a breath sample, rebuking Toronto police officers’ “aggressive” and “verbally abusive” conduct following a simple traffic stop, which included telling the man he needed to exit his car because he had come to a “high drug” area.
Read the full article.
21) After anti-abortion ads on buses, what’s next?
Heather Mallick, The Toronto Star
Why Peterborough agreed to allow anti-abortion ads on its city buses is baffling.
The ads planned for March will show an enlarged photo of a fetus allegedly at seven weeks, then 16 weeks, and then a smear of blood with the slogan “Growing, growing, gone. ABORTION KILLS CHILDREN.”
Read the full article.
