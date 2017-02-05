The Left Chapter
Sunday, February 5, 2017
Trump, Quebec City, Fukushima & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List January 29 - February 5
This list covers the week of January 29 - February 5. It is in order of date of the article's release.
1) Let’s call Trump’s Muslim ban what it really is: A hate crime
Shaista Aziz, The Globe and Mail
We’ve just witnessed the first full week of a Donald Trump presidency that has set the tone for what is to come. True to form, Mr. Trump’s arrival in the White House has been every bit as hateful, shameful and unconscionable, as we should’ve expected it to be based on his rhetoric during the election campaign.
2) French Socialists choose leftwing rebel Benoît Hamon for Élysée fight
Angelique Chrisafis, The Guardian
Benoît Hamon, the staunchly leftwing rebel outsider who wants to introduce a universal basic income, legalise cannabis and tax robots has been chosen as the French Socialist party’s presidential candidate.
3) It’s time to ban white male Trump supporters from entering the U.S.
Meghan Murphy, Feminist Current
Contrary to the claims of Donald Trump and his supporters, the real “threat to safety and security” has, once again, turned out to be white men.
4) Simple truth is Canada's mass shooters are usually white and Canadian-born
Neil Macdonald, CBC News
For a short, hopeful moment Monday, Trumpian conservatives were clucking and warbling triumphant tweets at one another.
Rumours swirling about the slaughter at the mosque in Quebec City had the shooter yelling "Allahu Akbar," albeit in a strong Québécois accent, as he killed and reloaded.
So why wasn't the fake-news liberal mainstream media concentrating on that instead of portraying it as an anti-Muslim hate crime encouraged by President Trump's crackdown on Muslim immigrants? Maybe it was a Shia/Sunni thing: the sort of atrocity that takes place all the time in countries where ISIS operates. Maybe it was Muslim-on-Muslim terror
5) Don’t Give In To Coup Fantasies; Power is More Straightforward
Arun Gupta, The Anarres Project
I am getting notes and articles forwarded from numerous people, smart people, that are full of paranoid speculation about coups, false flag operations, and military mobilizations.
STOP IT.
This is exactly what the Trumpkins want. They want you to be paranoid, to be consumed by fear and irrationality. The last thing they want you to be is thoughtful, careful, rational. They want you to overreact and succumb to lurid fantasies.
Their exercise of power thus far is muscular but also chaotic, banal, and largely symbolic.
6) African Union criticises US for ‘taking many of our people as slaves’ and not taking refugees
Adam Withnall, The Independent
The head of the African Union has criticised Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from some Muslim-majority countries, saying it presents “one of the greatest challenges” for the continent.
7) Suspect in Quebec Mosque Attack Quickly Depicted as a Moroccan Muslim. He’s a White Nationalist.
Glenn Greenwald & Murtaza Hussain, The Intercept
A MASS SHOOTING at a Quebec City mosque last night left six people dead and eight wounded. The targeted mosque, the Cultural Islamic Center of Quebec, was the same one at which a severed pig’s head was left during Ramadan last June. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the episode a “terrorist attack on Muslims.”
8) Hate crimes spike in Montreal after Quebec City mosque shooting
Rachel Lau, Global News
There have been 14 reports of hate crimes in Montreal since the Quebec City mosque shooting Sunday, said Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet.
Officials say it’s a striking increase.
9) No plans to change refugee target in wake of U.S. travel ban: immigration minister
Kathleen Harris, CBC News
As MPs debate U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the House of Commons, Canada has already confirmed it will not hike its refugee intake target in the wake of a contentious immigration and travel crackdown in the U.S., says Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen.
10) Had Muslim gunmen killed six white Christians, half the world would have Canadian flags as profile pictures
Shaun King, New York Daily News
On Sunday night an anti-Muslim white nationalist allegedly walked into a mosque in Canada and shot and killed six people and left at least eight others critically wounded in a hail of gunfire. All by itself, that news is utterly devastating — or at least it should be — but something truly despicable is going on.
11) Opposition accuses Trudeau of 'betrayal' as Liberals abandon promise of electoral reform
Aaron Wherry, CBC News
Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is abandoning a commitment to reform the federal electoral system.
A new mandate letter issued to Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould, released publicly on Wednesday, says "changing the electoral system will not be in your mandate."
Opposition MPs blasted the Liberal government's move as a cynical betrayal.
12) A Look into Canada’s Most Controversial Environmental Organization
Ryan O'Connor, Vice
What is Energy Probe and why is it anti-climate change?
Daryn Caister was like a lot of coffee drinkers in Toronto. Young and socially conscious, he got his daily fix at the Green Beanery across from Honest Ed's in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood. A popular café advertising organic "fair trade" beans, it also boasted that profits went to the environmental work conducted by Probe International.
13) Netanyahu's silence on Trump and anti-Semitism
Mairav Zonszein, 972 Mag
Netanyahu built his career on the idea that only he can protect the Jewish people. Yet his silence in the face of Trump’s disregard for rising American anti-Semitism speaks volumes.
14) Easily-Triggered, Privileged People Have Turned Society Into Their Own Giant Safe Space
Na’amen Gobert Tilahun, The Huffington Post
“Are you triggered?” white men sneer from every corner of Facebook, when confronted with political outrage or even mild disagreement. “Do you need to go to your safe space?” Rhetoric about “trigger warnings,” alerts to traumatized people that a book or film or article might exacerbate PTSD, has been twisted into a snide way of mocking people, a coded insult meant to imply someone is spoiled or coddled. Celebrities of all levels have commented: Neil Gaiman named a short story collection Trigger Warning as self-congratulation for its disturbing contents. Joe Rogan’s new Netflix comedy special is named Triggered, and Rogan said in an interview with Maxim that talking about triggers was the “anthem of the oversensitive crowd.” In the intro to her new book Buffered, YouTube personality Hannah Hart makes a specific point of saying there will be no trigger warnings because “life does not provide trigger warnings.” Even the University of Chicago has weighed in, making a point of telling incoming freshmen it didn’t support trigger warnings in classes — preferring, I suppose, to have students ambushed by trauma.
15) Elizabeth May On Electoral Reform: PM Threw 'Young Women Cabinet Ministers Under The Bus'
Zi-Ann Lum, The Huffington Post
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May feels “betrayed” by the government’s decision to abandon its electoral reform promise, and has criticized the prime minister for throwing “two young women cabinet ministers under the bus” in the process.
16) ‘Cuck’: a modern swear word that’s as dirty as the old ones
Leah McLaren
Let’s talk about swearing. I love a grubby old curse word, don’t you? I’m an unapologetic user of the f-bomb and the s-bomb and even very occasionally – when the idiot home-office printer breaks again – the ever-controversial c-bomb. The guidelines for uttering profanity in my house are like the 1970s rules for spanking: Only grown-ups can do it, but not during a fight and never with intent to cause harm.
Which brings me to the brand-new new swear I recently discovered while visiting Twitter, that delightful bastion of conflict and insult. The word is “cuck.” And, in case you haven’t heard it, it’s bad. So bad I can hardly believe it’s printable in this newspaper. It probably won’t be after I explain what it means.
17) Fukushima nuclear reactor radiation at highest level since 2011 meltdown
Justin McCurry, The Guardian
Radiation levels inside a damaged reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station are at their highest since the plant suffered a triple meltdown almost six years ago.
18) Everything Trump Is Doing, Establishment Democrats Set in Motion
Michael Sainato, Observer
The Democratic Party has actively participated or remained complicit in several of the policies and plans now being pushed by the Trump administration, despite their rhetoric conveying a blanket opposition.
19) Rona Ambrose vacationed on billionaire's yacht during Trudeau criticism
CTV News Staff
Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose spent her holiday on a billionaire’s yacht while her colleagues blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for vacationing on the Aga Khan’s private island -- although Ambrose cleared her trip with the ethics commissioner.
20) Former Manitoba NDP cabinet minister wants to form new political party
Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press
A longtime former Manitoba cabinet minister said Friday night he is leaving the provincial New Democrats and hoping to form a new political party to reflect the views of Indigenous people and people of colour.
21) UNFOUNDED: WHY POLICE DISMISS 1 IN 5 SEXUAL ASSAULT CLAIMS AS BASELESS
Robyn Doolittle, The Globe and Mail
In a 20-month-long investigation into how police handle sexual assault allegations, The Globe and Mail gathered data from more than 870 police forces. The findings expose deep flaws at every step of the process
22) Donald Trump plants the seeds of his demise
Tony Burman, The Toronto Star
As the world sinks deeper into Donald Trump’s abyss, this was the most depressing of weeks — except for two extraordinary developments that should give us some inspiration.
23) Trump Needs a Holy War
Bradley Burston, Haaretz
It's an inconceivably scary thought that the Trump administration is simply winging it, breakneck, disrupting and detonating and taking America apart - and all of it without a plan. But here's the even scarier possibility - that there is, in fact, a plan.
24) Steve Bannon Described U.S. Jews as 'Enablers' of Jihad
JTA, Haaretz
In a proposal of a documentary on a purported Islamic plan to take over America, Steve Bannon, U.S. President Donald Trump’s top strategic adviser, described the “American Jewish community” as among unwitting “enablers” of Jihad.
25) No Matter Who Wins, the Green Bay Packers are the Real Champs
Josh Kolic, The Hoop and the Harm
This is not a homer piece.
Sorry to disappoint all the cheeseheads who probably came here because of the title but I am not a Packers fan.
In fact my favourite football team is the Cleveland Browns. That’s the right the biggest dumpster fire in football.
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Picasso: The Soviet Collections
Picasso was also a Communist who joined the French party in 1944 and he remained a member of it until his death.
While some commentators have claimed that the Soviet government was not fond of his work there is little to back this up. Picasso was awarded a Stalin Prize and a Lenin Peace Prize by the USSR and there were numerous shows of his work in the Soviet Union. His art was also featured on Soviet postage stamps.
In fact the Soviets had a number of Picasso works in Soviet museums in part due to having expropriated the large art collection of wealthy Russian industrialist Sergei Shchukin after the revolution. Many of these were some of Picasso's earlier works.
In the 1970's a Soviet art publisher released a folder with large postcard style reproductions of some of the most notable works in the collection. These we share here today with the name and date of each work.
Picasso's art is unique. It admits of neither blind imitation nor rejection. The diversity, significance and often contradictory nature of his works are remindful -- despite their innate unity -- of a museum housing the works of many masters...I shall not attempt to predict how the works of Picasso will inspire future generations, but I am convinced that he will leave his impress on the development of art - Ilya Ehrenburg
(click on images to enlarge)
Girl on a Ball 1905
Boy with a Dog 1905
The Dance of the Veils 1907
Picasso and Bowls 1908
Woman with a Fan (After the Ball) 1908
Factory in Horta de Ebro 1909
Three Women 1908
Table in a Cafe (Bottle of Pernod) 1908
Violin and Guitar 1913
Portrait of the Poet Sabartes 1901
Absinthe Drinker 1901
The Rendezvous 1900
Still Life with a Skull 1907
Portrait of a Young Woman 1903
Spanish Woman from Mallorca 1905
The Visit (Two Sisters) 1902
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Georgian Beef Chakhokhbili
A few months ago I came across a reference to a cookbook called Russian Delight: A Cookbook of the Soviet Peoples. The cookbook sounded interesting as, despite its misleading title, it is not solely a Russian cookbook at all but instead looks at the cuisine of fourteen separate regions that made up the former USSR.
After searching around a bit on the internet I picked up a copy of it and it is a really excellent and diverse book with recipes that are drawn from culinary traditions as disparate as those of the Estonian and the Uzbek people!
After an ongoing hiatus The Left Chapter's "Cookbook TBT" feature will be returning and we will take an in-depth look at Russian Delight in the near future, but today I am going to take a look at one of recipes in it that I have already made.
This is a dish from Georgia called Chakhokhbili which is a kind of spicy stew. Chakhokhbili can be made with lamb, beef or chicken, though the chicken variant is the most complicated and the best known of these. I really liked the look of the beef variant and after comparing the recipe in Russian Delight with others that I found online, I made my version of it that took into account the minor variations I saw.
Ingredients:
2 lb. beef chunks/cubes
4-5 medium to large onions, diced.
1 full head of garlic minced
1 large (796 ml.) can of diced tomatoes
3 tablespoons paprika or hot paprika or a combination to taste
2 tablespoons minced fresh basil or 1 tablespoon dried
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley or 1 tablespoon dried
salt to taste
1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons cayenne pepper only if you are using regular paprika. If you are using a hot paprika you can add cayenne pepper to taste depending on just how hot you want it!
To begin heat some olive oil over medium-high in a large saucepan. Add the beef cubes (salted to taste) and brown them, stirring constantly, for around 7-8 minutes. Add the diced onions and minced garlic to the pan and continue to saute the beef, garlic and onions for another 5-6 minutes or until the onions are golden.
Then add the can of diced tomatoes. Stir them in thoroughly, bring the liquid to a boil and quickly reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for another 30 minutes.
With about five minutes to go in the cooking time add the paprika, basil, parsley, cayenne pepper (if using) and salt (to taste) and stir it in thoroughly.
This simple, rustic and spicy dish is hearty and delicious and perfect for a winter night. It is nice served with rice and fresh bread. Goes well as well with an Italian or Southern European table red wine or with a Bull's Blood red from Hungary.
Enjoy.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
CAFE, Molson Coors Boycott, Road Tolls & more -- December and January on The Left Chapter in review
While all of the posts on this list were widely shared, a post from July that was re-shared after Pride Toronto made the correct and courageous decision to bar police floats in future parades -- a central demand of Black Lives Matter Toronto protesters -- went on over the last couple of weeks to become one of our most widely shared pieces ever and would have been number one on the round-up.
This was You cannot 'discriminate' against the police. They are agents of discrimination.
As always, thanks so much to all our readers and contributors.
Without any further ado the top six posts from the two months, in terms of hits, are:
1) Call it men's rights extremism because that is what it is -- What The Walrus got wrong in their article about CAFE
To ring in the New Year The Walrus magazine decided to run a rather long, and very odd piece about the Canadian Association for Equality (CAFE) and the attempts by its leader, Justin Trottier, to allegedly mainstream men's rights activism (MRA) in Canada.
320 Molson Coors workers at the Carlingview Drive brewery in Toronto are on strike. The company is calling for significant concessions from workers in terms of wages, pensions and benefits to offset an apparent, and likely temporary, downturn in sales.
While this trope has been around for a while, with the rather facile lines of debate that have arisen of late given Toronto Mayor John Tory's road toll plan, the bizarre and reactionary notion that Toronto is somehow a city comprised of latte drinking academics, intellectuals, and pompous elitists sneering at the rest of the province has reared its head again among lefties in Ontario.
4) Cardy, Smokey and a serving of New Year's whine -- Right wing 'progressives' ring in 2017 on a sour note
As 2017 began New Democrats in New Brunswick awoke to discover that their leader, Dominic Cardy, had resigned. He did so in a profoundly graceless and petty fashion, entirely befitting the man, by releasing a long statement essentially denouncing the party he had led as being ideologically backward, riven by internal divisions and not actually interested in taking power.
by: Jesse M. Zimmerman
“Western leftists know almost nothing about Syria, it’s society, it’s regime, it’s people, it’s political economy, it’s contemporary information…They do not see us; it is not about us at all.”
–Yassin Al Haj Saleh
As 2016 draws to a close, I think it is safe to say that we are seeing a genuine catastrophe unfolding in Ontario.
Seldom has a province had a government so singularly ineffective, seemingly corrupt, and astoundingly tone deaf and hypocritical. It is almost as if Kathleen Wynne and her cabal are actually intent on handing the reigns of office over to the deeply odious Patrick Brown.
The top food related post for the period was Lamb Keema with Onions
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The right wing tin foil hats are out in the wake of the Quebec City terrorist attack
After the horrific -- and now very clearly anti-Islamic -- terrorist hate crime committed at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday night there was, for a short period of a few hours, some confusion as to who the police thought might be involved.
Quebec police took two men into custody. One of the two was Mohamed Belkhadir who was identified as being an immigrant from Morocco. As a result of this fact, as The Intercept noted:
Almost immediately, various news outlets and political figures depicted the shooter as Muslim. Right-wing nationalist tabloids in the UK instantly linked it to Islamic violence...Likewise on the Canadian right there were those who made similar comments.
...White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer exploited the attack to justify President Trump’s ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. “It’s a terrible reminder of why we must remain vigilant and why the President is taking steps to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to our nation’s safety and security,” Spicer said at this afternoon’s briefing when speaking of the Quebec City attack.
Later it turned out that the Quebec police had made a mistake and that Belkhadir was an innocent witness who had been at the mosque, had tried to render assistance to victims and had been apprehended when he tried to flee police as he did not realize he was being approached by police officers as opposed to possible attackers.
Quebec police determined that Belkhadir was not involved and released him. Police then announced that it was only the other person who had been arrested -- a white nationalist right wing extremist named Alexandre Bissonnette -- who is now alleged to have been the shooter. Belkhadir has been totally cleared.
These sorts of initially mistaken media and police reports, arrests, statements, and eyewitness comments are, of course, incredibly common in the chaotic aftermath of such terrible crimes and while they sadly are then used by conspiracy theorists as "proof" of a cover-up it makes perfect sense they would occur. The CBC explained why it initially reported the names of both Belkhadir and Bissonnette, then took both names down when the police announced they were not both culpable until finally posting Bissonnette's name as the alleged perpetrator when the police clarified matter. There is nothing nefarious about this -- there was an investigation that established that a person that the police had thought might be involved was not.
But this, of course, upended the notion that rather than being a racist attack on Muslims it was actually a terrorist attack by Muslims.
So it was time for the tin foil hats to come out.
The increasingly Alex Jonesesque commentator and Toronto Sun columnist Tarek Fatah took to Twitter to raise the specter of a cover-up!
And, needless to say, Rebel Media had to get in on the act. Ezra Levant and crew sent "journalist" Faith Goldy to Quebec City to file a report "Quebec Terror: Blame Trump, Ignore Witnesses" that talks about reports of "second shooters", claims to ask all the challenging questions, etc and to assure readers that "unlike the mainstream media, we’ll follow the FACTS — wherever they lead."
This is pretty disgraceful.
And who has got one of the banner advertisements right above these Rebel Media dispatches from the deluded?
Given what some of her supporters were saying on her Facebook page after the attack, she might want to reconsider.
Update: It turns out that Rebel Media is actually using the Quebec Mosque attack to fund raise so that their "reporter" can continue to sow doubts and to allegedly find out "What’s really going on at the mosque in Quebec City?"
Monday, January 30, 2017
"Miriam is my name and refugee is my profession"
Miriam is my name
and refugee is my profession.
My father is dead,
and my mother too.
My house...what house?
a tent is my home!
I had a home
a pretty one, with a garden
of pink stones,
roses and jasmine.
We lived happily,
in peace and tranquility;
the world was ours
in all of its immensity.
Our plot of ground
my father cultivated lovingly;
in the school, my brother
was the beloved teacher;
my mother, so good
so pure and so holy,
sacrificed her life,
so that we should lack nothing.
Until one day...
the worst of all...!
the demons arrived
sowing terror!
With bombs and cannons,
they blew up our houses,
and with bayonets and machine-guns,
they murdered all the people...!
Like beasts of the night,
they came by surprise;
the sleeping people
were their easy prey.
The savage assassins
killed almost everyone;
and crowned
their villainous heroism
with plunder.
Blood flowed
like sinister streams
and the sky
appeared to be made of fire.
My father and the men
like heroes defended us:
but how? Could they confront
the tanks
with their bare breasts?
My heroine mother
is now in heaven.
She fell as a martyr
defending her home
We, terrified
remained among the corpses...
waiting for death
to save us from "them"!
At dawn we arose
tinged in our blood
and found ourselves crouched
amidst the rubble.
We were taken to the hospital
to cure our wounds...
those of the body...the others, of the soul
never...they are too deep.
From there they took us,
where?...to misery.
They called us refugees
and exhibited us in the market places
in every country
they deplored the fact we were orphans,
and they made us a city
of caves and tents.
Brothers and sisters of all humanity
from your conscience
we hope for justice.
from the poem "Miriam", Tricontinental Magazine, No. 93 / 3-1984
Miriam was one of the refugee children uprooted and banished from her home in Palestine. She wrote these verses that were published in Tricontinental Magazine in 1984.
They speak powerfully to the universal need across time and nation to defend and support the rights of the refugee. Always. Everywhere. People -- human beings -- displaced and driven from their homes by the horrors of violence.
The illustrations are from the magazine issue in question and accompanied the poem.
See also: Deportee
Sunday, January 29, 2017
The Trump Administration, O'Leary, the Women's Marches & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List January 22-29
This week's list of articles, news items and opinion pieces that I see as must reads if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of January 22 - 29. It is in order of date of the article's release.
1) Donald Trump Signs Anti-Abortion Executive Order Surrounded By Men
Amanda Terkel, The Huffington Post
On Monday, surrounded by other white men, President Donald Trump signed an anti-abortion executive order that has far-reaching consequences for women’s reproductive health access worldwide.
Read the full article.
2) Benoit Hamon - the 'French Bernie Sanders' - goes from underdog to Socialist favourite
AFP
Benoit Hamon, who was a surprise winner of the first round of the French Socialists' presidential primary on Sunday, was the furthest to the left of the top three contenders.
Read the full article.
3) Nova Scotia village hosts one of the smallest women's marches, but it's still mighty
Jennifer MacMillan, CBC News
The village of Sandy Cove, N.S., may have just 65 year-round residents, but its voice is being heard by thousands around the world.
Gwen Quigley Wilson and Melissa Merritt, who both live in the area, wanted to join the millions of people who marched worldwide for women's rights on Saturday, the day after Donald Trump's inauguration.
But it's a 2.5-hour drive to Halifax, where the biggest local march was taking place. So they decided to organize their own march.
Read the full article.
4) You Are Not Equal. I’m Sorry.
Dina Leygerman, The Bigger Picture
Say thank you. Say thank you to the women who gave you a voice. Say thank you to the women who were arrested and imprisoned and beaten and gassed for you to have a voice. Say thank you to the women who refused to back down, to the women who fought tirelessly to give you a voice. Say thank you to the women who put their lives on hold, who –lucky for you — did not have “better things to do” than to march and protest and rally for your voice. So you don’t feel like a “second class citizen.” So you get to feel “equal.”
Read the full article.
5) Women's March Organizer Linda Sarsour Is Under Attack on Social Media
Mattie Khan, Elle
One of the organizers of the Women's March is under attack this morning, following reports from conservative news sites like The Daily Caller that accused her of having ties to terrorists. Linda Sarsour, a Muslim-American woman, has been an activist for decades and is widely respected for her dedication to progressive causes.
Read the full article.
6) With Donald Trump as President, Americans Are Flocking to Socialism
Kate Aronoff, In These Time
One evening the week before Christmas, about 100 people squeezed into a room in the Brooklyn Free School, located on one of central Brooklyn’s posher streets. The private school’s chair collection exhausted itself within minutes as attendees packed the room for the monthly meeting of the Brooklyn chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)—which, just a month earlier, had fit easily into the same space.
Read the full article.
7) Why we should listen to anarchists in the age of Trump
Nathan Schneider, America: The Jesuit Review
Among the sweeping changes that President Donald J. Trump has already brought to Washington with his inauguration is the specter of window-breaking anarchists.
“Less than two miles from the inaugural ceremonies,” The Washington Post reported on the front page of its website on Friday evening, “anarchists marched through the city’s streets, smashing bus-stop glass, vandalizing businesses and lighting fires.” It goes unexplained how the paper was able to confirm that these protesters were adherents of anarchist political philosophy, since fascists, soccer fans and others have been known for such conduct at times. (To The Post’s credit, at least, if these are the same protesters who also punched white nationalist Richard Spencer in the face, that pretty well points in the anarchist direction.) But whatever you think of such mayhem, or regardless of whom you accuse of it, anarchism is a tradition of thought and practice that we would do well to reconsider in times such as this.
Read the full article.
8) Trump and Netanyahu Are Going To Get Jews Killed — Unless They Change Course
Peter Beinart, Forward
When the mass violence starts, and some Israeli Jews die, and many more huddle in bomb shelters, I won’t write a column like this. I won’t write a column like this because when Jewish blood flows, it changes the conversation. American Jews became less tolerant of criticism of Israel. And I feel less comfortable offering it. When the next intifada begins, I’ll write more cautiously for fear of causing pain to my fellow Jews, who will already be suffering enough.
Read the full article.
9) Don't shame the first steps of a resistance
Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Socialist Worker
The United States has just experienced a corporate hijacking. If Trump's inaugural speech did not alert you to the fact that they intend to come after all of us, then you are not paying attention.
The scale of the attack is as deep as it is wide, and this means that we will need a mass movement to confront it. To organize such a movement necessarily means that it will involve the previously uninitiated--those who are new to activism and organizing. We have to welcome those people and stop the arrogant and moralistic chastising of anyone who is not as "woke."
Read the full article.
10) Trump Gives Green Light To Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines
Brian Naylor, NPR
President Trump on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for construction of two controversial oil pipelines, the Keystone XL and the Dakota Access.
Read the full article.
11) Democracy is Not a Team Sport
Kristine Mattis, Counterpunch
Once, at a check-up in Wisconsin, a nice young dental hygienist asked me if I followed the Green Bay Packers. She happened to be a huge fan, bristling with excitement about the upcoming game. I hail from a different state, have lived in a number of cities, and never cared much for football. No, I was not a fan. In fact, I always enjoyed playing sports more than watching them. Nevertheless, the woman went on to talk about her team for the entire time she cleaned my teeth.
Read the full article.
12) Toronto police threaten to seize phone of man lawfully filming arrest
Wendy Gillis, The Toronto Star
“Clearly there is more work that we have to do. This is very much a teaching moment,” says Toronto police spokesperson after man lawfully filming an arrest was told to stop recording, then threatened with having his phone seized.
Read the full article.
13) Irish women to go on strike in protest of country's abortion ban
Siobhan Fenton, The Independent
Women in Ireland are going on strike to protest the country’s abortion ban.
Pro-choice women will refuse to attend work on 8 March, as part of direct action to make the government pay attention to growing frustration over lack of reproductive rights.
Read the full article.
14) Is the left with Trump against the TPP?
Pranav Jani, Socialist Worker
I hate the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which Donald Trump also opposes. But labor and the left need to make sure we don't fall into the trap of Trump's economic nationalism--which is just changing the terms by which U.S. capitalism exploits the working population at home, while trying to keep its global dominance against China's rise.
Trump's rhetoric and even threatened action against free trade--a border tax on U.S. companies that move production, restrictions on exports and imports--are calculated to continue the myth that he is for ordinary working people.
Read the full article.
15) White House sources say Trump was ‘visibly enraged’ at the size of the Women’s March: report
David Edwards, Raw Story
President Donald Trump became “visibly enraged” over the weekend when he saw that the Women’s March dwarfed the size of his inauguration crowd, The Washington Post reported.
White House sources told the Post that Trump’s celebratory mood turned to “flashes of anger” less than 24 hours after he took office.
Read the full article.
16) Let’s Talk About How Bell Fired Me After I Asked For Mental-Health Leave
Maria Mclean, Canadaland
Today, a giant Canadian company is doing a wonderful thing for mental health awareness. The hashtag #BellLetsTalk will be used a record-setting number of times and will raise a record-setting amount of money. Tomorrow, praise will rain down on Bell for their record-setting generosity, and all I’ll be able to think about is how Bell responded to my mental health needs when they were my employer. They fired me.
Read the full article.
17) Let’s Talk About The Corporatization of Mental Health
Hana Shafi, Torontoist
While Bell Let's Talk Day strives for mental health awareness, Toronto critics say there are better ways to start conversations.
Read the full article.
18) How the Star got its O'Leary poll story dead wrong
Paul Adams, iPolitics
It isn’t always the polls getting it wrong. Sometimes it’s the journalists.
Here’s a newsflash: The polls in the election that delivered us Donald Trump weren’t the problem. The journalists and commentators who reported on them — they were the problem.
Read the full article.
19) Premier Kathleen Wynne bombarded on social media by homophobic, sexist abuse
Mike Crawley, CBC News
The replies to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne on Twitter are not for the faint of heart.
The tweets at Wynne predominantly express anger about her record and most stay within the bounds of fair comment, not crossing the line into personal abuse. Such calls as "Resign!" "You're incompetent!" and "Worst premier ever!" are now simply part of the deal for a politician in the era of social media.
But Wynne also draws a significant number of abusive, sexist and homophobic tweets.
Read the full article.
20) Jimmy Snuka probably murdered Nancy Argentino. Don’t forget that.
Josh Kolic, The Hoop and the Harm
Nancy Argentino.
If you are going to remember anything about this piece, it should be that name. It’s one of the few things that has been brought up in the days since Jimmy Snuka passed away.
Nancy Argentino was 23 when she died. Her life – like all lives – meant much more than being the possible murder victim of a famous professional wrestler.
Read the full article.
21) "I'm Afraid They Are Out to Kill": Water Protectors Testify to Police Violence at Standing Rock
Democracy Now
On Tuesday, Donald Trump took action to revive the contested Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. He signed the presidential memorandum as water protectors at Standing Rock in North Dakota were gathered to testify to a wide range of police abuse. One of those to testify was Diné water protector Marcus Mitchell, who has lost sight in his left eye after being hit by a bean bag round fired by police last week. We hear his testimony and then get response from water protector Bobbi Jean Three Legs of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and longtime Anishinaabe activist Winona LaDuke.
Read the full article.
22) Toronto police can't stop you from filming them, nor seize your phone, lawyer says
John Rieti, CBC News
The man who captured video of Toronto police officers using a stun gun on a pinned suspect "absolutely" had the right to record that footage, a criminal lawyer says.
Read the full article.
23) 3.2 million people and you still can’t see us
Kate McInturff, Behind the Numbers
An estimated 3.2 million people turned out for Women’s Marches around the world on Saturday. The sea of protesters had barely arrived on the Washington Mall before the questions started: “Where will this protest movement go? Do they have a plan? Is this just a one-off event?”
Read the full article.
24) Why non-Indigenous support for Joseph Boyden should set off alarm bells
Alicia Elliot, CBC Arts
I must admit, until the Joseph Boyden controversy started, I never thought I'd see white men in national newspapers arguing against Canada's colonial definition of "Indian." I suppose I shouldn't be surprised. After all, there is a uniquely Canadian history of rewarding "good Indians" and punishing "bad Indians."
Read the full article.
25) Strike for $15: Food service workers ready to take on Aramark
CJ Chanco, Rand and File
Cafeteria workers at York University and the University of Toronto’s (UofT) Scarborough campus are gearing up for a joint strike in February. The workers are employed by Aramark, which is contracted out by the universities to provide food service on their campuses.
Read the full article.
26) Our cynicism will not build a movement. Collaboration will.
Alicia Garza, Mic
I’ve been grappling with how to challenge cynicism in a moment that requires all of us to show up differently.
On Saturday, I joined more than a million women in Washington, D.C., to register my opposition to the new regime. Participating in the Women’s March — if you count satellite protests around the country, the largest one-day mobilization in the history of the United States — was both symbolic and challenging.
Read the full article.
27) Here are the potential sinister motives behind Donald Trump's voter fraud lie
Lawrence Douglas. The Guardian
During the third presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump whether he would “absolutely accept the result of the election” should he lose. What Wallace neglected to ask was whether Trump would accept the result if he won.
Read the full article.
28) Chicago To Trump: Go F*ck Yourself
Dominic Gwinn, Wonkette
Donald Trump looks at Chicago and sees one thing: a war-torn post-apocalyptic hellscape. On the campaign trail he barked about the dismal homicide rate and claimed that he alone could stop Chicago’s crime within three weeks. Just last month he tweeted that Chicago should ask for federal aid to fix its beleaguered police, a gesture that was met with pursed lips and blank stares. Then he had to send his latest 140 character tantrum into the ether, threatening to impose martial law.
Read the full article.
29) Kevin O'Leary's 'Misogynistic' Remarks Are A Warning Sign: Arlene Dickinson
Maham Abedi, The Huffington Post
Arlene Dickinson says Kevin O'Leary's latest "misogynistic" jab at her proves exactly why Conservatives are better off without him as leader.
Read the full article.
30) Jacqueline Craig Case: Leaked Bodycam Video Shows Cop’s Violent Arrest of Mom Seeking Help
Kirsten West Savali, The Root
The Fort Worth Police Department has dropped charges against Jacqueline Craig, 46, and her daughter, Brea Hymond, 19, and will not pursue charges against Officer William Martin for the violent Dec. 21 arrests of Craig and her daughters, Dallas News reports.
Read the full article.
31) Take my class, Indigenous studies prof tells Manitoba premier after 'racist' comments
CBC News
The head of the Native Studies department at the University of Manitoba is inviting Premier Brian Pallister to attend his class after comments from Pallister critics are calling inflammatory, disgusting and racist.
Read the full article.
32) Onlookers yell at man drowning in a Venice canal: ‘Go back where you came from’
Amanda Erickson, The Washington Post
As the man bobbed in the water, onlookers pulled out their smartphones.
“Go on, go back where you came from,”one man yelled. “Africa!” shouted another. “He is stupid. He wants to die,” said a third, caught on film. Someone in a nearby water bus threw out a life vest, but the man in the water didn't grab on. Spectators began to wonder if he was suicidal. One woman suggested to a neighbor that he was just pretending.
Read the full article.
33) This powerful Twitter account is sharing the names of Jewish refugees the US turned away in 1939
Zak Cheney Rice, Mic
In May 1939, as the Nazis were tightening their chokehold on Europe, the United States government rejected the SS St. Louis, a German passenger vessel carrying 937 refugees who were trying to dock at the Port of Miami.
Read the full article.
34) A top White House official told the media to 'keep its mouth shut'. That's a threat
Francine Prose, The Guardian
Anyone who cares about language has been repeatedly appalled by the crudeness of Donald Trump’s rhetoric and by the thuggishness of the directives issued by Trump and his cohorts. They have instructed the American people on what to believe, whom to hate and how badly they can behave. And yet we continue to be surprised by each bullying pronouncement, most recently by chief White House strategist Stephen K Bannon’s suggestion that the “humiliated” media might do well to “keep its mouth shut”.
Read the full article.
35) Against amnesia: The empire under Obama
Khury Petersen-Smith, Socialist Worker
Even before Barack Obama left office, an effort was underway to secure his legacy as a progressive and an idealist. And now that Trump has taken the throne of American power, the mythology surrounding the Obama years will only grow.
The myth presents Obama as a tragic figure: committed to a progressive agenda, but more committed to national unity. This idealism, the story goes, left Obama open to a relentless, racist opposition by the Republicans that hamstrung his presidency from the start.
The Republicans' racism and efforts to undermine Obama at every turn are undeniable facts. But an honest assessment of Obama's presidency needs to go further--to look at the unforgivable actions that he, and not the Republicans, is responsible for, particularly beyond the borders of the U.S.
Read the full article.
36) Toronto woman's Facebook photos from Women's March flooded with sexist comments
Ali Chiasson, CBC News
The Women's March in Toronto on Jan. 21 saw thousands of people gathering in solidarity for equal rights and female empowerment, but all that positivity was suddenly swept away for one Toronto woman when she checked the photo album she posted on her Facebook page the next day.
Read the full article.
37) Canada considering global fund to counter Trump abortion directive
International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says Canada will increase its funding for global sexual and reproductive rights, possibly through a safe-abortion fund announced by the Netherlands this week that was in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s order banning U.S. funding for any organizations that mention abortion.
Read the full article.
38) Jewish groups pan Trump for signing refugee ban on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Laura Koran, CNN
Many organizations that advocate for refugees slammed President Donald Trump's executive action Friday imposing "extreme vetting" on those fleeing to America, among them Jewish groups that took particular exception to the day on which he signed it: Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Read the full article.
39) Trump official justifies travel ban with attack that would not have been stopped by new rules
Athena Jones, CNN
A senior Trump administration official on Saturday pointed to the 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, to justify the President's order to ban US immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.
But neither of the attackers in the shooting, which left 14 people dead, would have been affected by the new ban.
Read the full article.
40) A Federal Judge Just Issued a Stay Against Donald Trump's "Muslim Ban"
Mother Jones
A federal judge in Brooklyn issued an emergency stay Saturday night against President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from certain predominantly Muslim countries, temporarily allowing people who have landed in the United States with a valid visa to remain.
The ruling—a stunning defeat for Trump at the end of his first week in office—protects from deportation refugees or visa holders who were detained at American airports since the signing of so-called "Muslim ban." It also protects those in transit when the emergency ruling was filed.
Read the full article.
41) The Lawyers Showed Up
Dahlia Lithwick, Slate
For weeks, we have been wondering about the lawyers. What suits would they file? Would they have standing? Could they have any impact? Today, the lawyers showed up. Bigly. And happily, for America, the courts are still independent, and largely allergic to “alternative facts.” This is a country where the law matters and the Constitution endures. And it’s also a country in which hordes of lawyers just showed up at airports to defend detained travelers ensnared under Donald Trump’s lawless and unconstitutional Muslim ban.
Read the full article.
42) Jeremy Corbyn calls for Donald Trump to be banned from UK visit until Muslim country travel ban is lifted
Jon Stone, The Independent
Donald Trump should be blocked from making his planned state visit to the UK as long as his "Muslim ban" policy remains in place, Jeremy Corbyn has said.
The Labour leader said Theresa May should not be endorsing Mr Trump until it was clear his Government was "actually going to protect fundamental rights and freedoms and laws".
Read the full article.
43) If Trump is a fascist, he may be the most backassward fascist we’ve ever seen
Corey Robin
Rousseau thought that in a real democracy, each person would be so concerned with the fate of the republic that at any sign of a problem, she’d “fly to the assemblies” to make things right. Tonight she flew to the airports.
Read the full article.
44) Mexico to Israel: Dismayed, Disappointed With Netanyahu's Support of Trump's Wall
Barak Ravid, Haaretz
'Mexico is a friend of Israel, and must be treated as such by its prime minister,' its Foreign Ministry says, noting that it had expressed its solidarity with Israel only a day earlier, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Read the full article.
See also: The Women's Marches, the Inauguration, Saskatchewan Austerity & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List January 15-22
See also: Obama's Lies, Male Violence, Meryl Streep & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List January 8-15
