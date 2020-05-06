Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Death Cult Capitalism
Despite what the politicians say the "curve" does not seem to be flattening as much as they are saying in places like Ontario and the United States. And yet in spite of serious outbreaks in factories in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Iowa, among others, the push is on to "reopen". This reopening will come directly at the expense of women workers, racialized workers and marginalized workers who are over-represented in the kinds of service and retail businesses that the corporations and wealthy are demanding be allowed to operate.
"Reopening" is ALL about business and the well to do and has NOTHING to do with the needs of workers or public health.
