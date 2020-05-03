Sunday, May 3, 2020

May Day 2020, Bolsonaro, the Bailouts & more -- The Week in News and Opinion April 26 - May 3

May Day, Istanbul

This week's list of articles, news items, visuals and opinion pieces that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.

This list covers the week of  April 26 - May 3.

This week's edition begins again with a very large roundup of news and left opinion about the capitalist coronavirus crisis and its impact on working people globally. There are also a number of links related to International Workers' Day and Bolsonaro in Brazil.

The Featured Article link at the start is an excellent piece by Roger D. Harris about the trouble with buying into "lesser evil" narratives when it comes to Biden vs. Trump.

We have tried to arrange the coronavirus news thematically and to touch on many different areas of concern.

Featured Article:

 Trump and Biden Trade Hit Pieces: Distinctions without a Difference

 This season’s sequel to the Game of Thrones features reality TV star and current occupant of the Oval Office versus the former Senator from MBNA and two-term VP. It’s time to binge watch dueling hit pieces from the US electoral duopoly going at it.

Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis:


If you were in any doubt who the bailouts are really for Wall St. stocks saw record gains in April even as millions of people lost their jobs, were tossed scraps by our governments and face bankruptcy. Meanwhile billionaires like Elon Musk remind us that they need labour to make all their vast wealth and call for workers to head back to dangerous jobs even if they might face illness or death while Trudeau backs away from making sure offshore companies can't get handouts...still think "we are all in this together"?

AS AMAZON, WALMART, AND OTHERS PROFIT AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, THEIR ESSENTIAL WORKERS PLAN UNPRECEDENTED STRIKE

Amazon Reinstates Fired Warehouse Worker After Employees Strike

 Women killed in Spain as coronavirus lockdown sees rise in domestic violence

 Mexico sees almost 1,000 women murdered in three months as domestic abuse concerns rise amid coronavirus

French NGO Nominates Cuban Medical Brigades For Nobel Peace Prize

 US Prevents Cuba From Acquiring Pharmaceutical Raw Materials

 Cuba Cannot Get Swiss Respirators Due to US Inhuman Blockade

Another life-saving brigade travels to South Africa

 Cuba Plans National Production of Drug Against COVID-19

 Former Jamaican Prime Minister Applauds Cuba's Generosity

 SOCIALISM VS CAPITALISM IN THE BATTLE AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

Foodsters United Statement on Foodora Closing its Canadian Operations

Help Support Foodsters United (petition) 

 Canada's early COVID-19 cases came from the U.S. not China, provincial data shows

 Right-wing political strategies based on anti-Chinese prejudice are growing

 New national group forms to combat racism against Asian Canadians

 Anti-Asian racism during coronavirus: How the language of disease produces hate and violence

Fifty days into the COVID-19 pandemic, and homeless people are still in a desperate situation (Canada)

 Meet the Strange and Mysterious Group Organizing Anti-Lockdown Protests Across Canada

Many Ontario workers are trying to refuse work due to COVID-19 fears — but the government isn’t letting them

 U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Is Far Higher Than Reported, C.D.C. Data Suggests

 'America In the Age of Trump': Armed Gunmen Enter Michigan Capitol Demanding End to Covid-19 Lockdown

 - Hundreds of protesters, some carrying guns in the state Capitol, demonstrate against Michigan's emergency measures

 US intelligence agencies under pressure to link coronavirus to Chinese labs

Anti-Lockdown Rallies Are Providing an Opening for the Proud Boys and Other Far-Right Extremists

 Maryland called in National Guard troops to defend coronavirus tests from South Korea against seizure

Georgia Went First. And It Screwed Up.

 Progressives Urge Congress to Stop 'Disgraceful' GOP Effort to Grant Corporations Immunity From Covid-19 Lawsuits


Nearly 900 workers at Tyson meat plant in Indiana test positive for coronavirus

 Meatpackers and Others to Lose Jobless Benefits If They Refuse Return-to-Work Orders

Lebanon Fights Country's Worst Financial Crisis Amid COVID-19

 Haiti: Food Crisis Persists Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru: Massive Exodus Continues Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

 Venezuela Leads Region in COVID-19 Tests Per Million People

 Kerala’s Social Policies Are the Best Prevention Against Future Pandemics

In this dispatch, Michael Laxer looks at how -- in contrast to Cuban internationalism and humanitarianism -- the US government has intensified their economic blockades during the capitalist coronavirus crisis despite the humanitarian toll this will take. He also looks at how we need to call out and oppose Canada's hypocritical complicity in this. 


Brazil:

- Brazil: Moro Testifies Against Bolsonaro Who Calls Him 'Judas'

 Moro Is the US' Candidate for Brazil 2022: Boaventura de Sousa

 Brazilian Court Orders Investigation Against Bolsonaro

 'So what?': Bolsonaro shrugs off Brazil's rising coronavirus death toll

 Canada:

Trudeau announces ban on 1,500 types of 'assault-style' firearms — effective immediately

 Nova Scotia Shooting Should Be a Turning Point in How We Address Abusive Men

 Wage subsidies for strikebreakers and no premium pay at the LCBO -- Dispatches from the bailouts

 John Ivison’s Attack On CERB Recipients Is Disgraceful

 Trudeau Refuses To Repeat Pledge To Cut Tax-Dodging Companies From COVID-19 Aid

 Some Canadians who received unsolicited copy of Epoch Times upset by claim that China was behind virus

 8 environmental responsibilities Alberta’s oil and gas companies can skip because of coronavirus

 Jason Kenney’s Media Meltdown

 Disaster Capitalism at Work in Manitoba

Climate Emergency:

 Why Britain’s 2.5 billion paper coffee cups are an eco disaster

 Halt destruction of nature or suffer even worse pandemics, say world’s top scientists

Insect numbers down 25% since 1990, global study finds

 Ideas:

 Rosa Luxemburg warned us against national unity

 International Workers' Day


Proletarian comrades: It is necessary to organize and fight -- May Day statements from around the world

May Day observed with call for fair wage, end to job cut, lay off (Bangladesh)

 Seriously...fuck capitalism -- A May Day message from The Left Chapter

 MAY DAY 2020: MASS STRUGGLE FOR A PEOPLE’S RECOVERY

 Virus worries haunt workers demanding rights on May Day

CHANGE MUST COME – M’MEMBE (Zambia) 



 Israel / Palestine:

Trump’s OK on Israeli Annexation Is Like His Clorox Prescription: Toxic and Lethal

 Arab League Defines West Bank Annexation as "War Crime"

 B’Tselem Reports: Amid COVID-19 Emergency, Settler Violence Spikes

Latin America:

 Social Leader Killed in Colombia, 84 so Far in 2020

 Guatemalans Stage a Funeral Procession to Protest

 Chilean Police Violently Repress Protesters in Santiago

 Evo Morales Concerned Over Añez's Lack of Scientific Advisory

United States:

Joe Biden Has Been Accused of Rape. Now What?

 The Democrats Seem Just Fine With Joe Biden’s Sexual Assault Allegations

 A former neighbor of Joe Biden's accuser Tara Reade has come forward to corroborate her sexual-assault account, saying Reade discussed the allegations in detail in the mid-1990s

 Demand Grows for Biden to Address Tara Reade Allegations as Democrats Wrestle With #MeToo Hypocrisy

Donald Trump set to fall back on xenophobia with re-election plan in tatters

 US Unemployment Applications Reach 26.4 Million Amid Pandemic

 If a Budding Socialist Movement Can Defeat Amazon, Imagine What Else It Can Do

Venezuela:

HANDS OFF VENEZUELA

 US to Mobilize Military Reservists in ‘Anti-Drug’ Operation Against Venezuela

 Former US Special Ops Soldier Led Plot to Invade Venezuela: Sources

Vietnam:

 Party, State leaders pay tribute to Uncle Ho on National Reunification Day

 Promoting the spirit of the Great Spring Victory of 1975 in the new period

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)