Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Cast Iron Pan Potato Latkes
By Natalie
Inspired and adapted from recipes in the Cooking With Style cookbook as well as Jacques Pepin.
This terrific method of preparing potato latkes for cast iron pan frying discards the laborious task of shredding or grating potato in favour of using a blender. You then ladle the batter into a hot cast iron pan to be fried to crispy, delicious perfection.
Ingredients:
1 medium onion quartered
3 potatoes diced
2 eggs
2 cloves garlic
1/2 tsp. dry dill
1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
In a blender combine all the ingredients and blend them thoroughly for about 30 seconds. You may have to periodically stop the blender and push potato chunks down with a wooden spoon to get the process going.
Blend to the point where it has become a somewhat grainy not completely smooth batter.
Heat a combination of canola oil and butter in a cast iron pan to medium high and ladle in some of the batter to form small pancakes.
Fry until nice and golden, 2-3 minutes, and then flip and fry again on the other side.
When nice and golden remove to a platter and let sit for a minute or two then serve with bacon, sour cream, apple sauce, hot sauce or whatever else you like your latkes with!
Enjoy.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 5:29 PM
Labels: Natalie Lochwin, potato, Potato Pancakes
