Mercenary Attacks on Venezuela, Ahmaud Arbery, Victory Day 75 & more -- The Week in News and Opinion May 3 - 10
This week's roundup of articles, news items, visuals and opinion pieces that I see as a must if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of May 3 - 10.
This week's edition begins again with a very large roundup of news and left opinion about the capitalist coronavirus crisis and its impact on working people globally. There are also roundups about the failed mercenary attacks on Venezuela, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery and the 75th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis.
The Featured Article link at the start is a very powerful piece by Charles Barron, "Coronavirus ravaging the Black community because of capitalism and ‘domestic colonialism’".
We have tried to arrange the coronavirus news thematically and to touch on many different areas of concern.
Featured Article:
Coronavirus ravaging the Black community because of capitalism and ‘domestic colonialism’
But what’s not talked about is the role that this racist, parasitic, predatory capitalistic system plays in economically exploiting our Black communities and turning them into “domestic colonies” of capitalism. Who created the poverty, unemployment, inadequate health care, miseducation, homelessness, mass incarceration, food shortages and unhealthy food (fast foods), and more? The answer is capitalism and domestic colonialism. Omali Yeshitela, chairman of the African Peoples Socialist Party, coined the term “colonial virus.”
Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis:
- Don't let the capitalists fool you...we have the social wealth to properly fight the pandemic
- That This System Would Fail Was Entirely Predictable
- US Blocks UN Global Ceasefire Resolution, Objecting to Indirect Reference to World Health Organization
- “The Discussion Is Basically Over”: Why Scientists Believe the Wuhan-Lab Coronavirus Origin Theory Is Highly Unlikely
- 'No Evidence Coronavirus Was Made in a Chinese Lab' Fauci Says
- Revealed: major anti-lockdown group's links to America's far right
- Trump's fake protest movement: Authoritarian stagecraft meets white privilege
- Canada’s Anti-Lockdown Protests are a Ragtag Coalition of Anti-Vaccine Activists, Conspiracy Theorists and the Far-Right
- PANDEMIC BRINGS OUT FAR-RIGHT RESPONSES
"Reopening" is ALL about business and the well to do and has NOTHING to do with the needs of workers or public health:
- Chris Christie Says People ‘Are Going To Have To’ Accept More Deaths To Reopen Economy
- Texas Governor Admits Dangers of Reopening State on Private Call With Lawmakers
- Ohio urges employers to report workers fearful of returning to work
- Conditions in US Meatpacking Plants Today Aren’t Much Better Than They Were in The Jungle
- Union opposes reopening U.S. meat plants as more workers die
- Meatpacking worker told not to wear face mask on job died of coronavirus: report
- Reopened restaurant told workers: Don't wear face masks — or don't work
- ‘We Are Not Essential. We Are Sacrificial.’
- How the Anglo-American model failed to tackle coronavirus
- Under Trump, American exceptionalism means poverty, misery and death
- The Coronavirus Was an Emergency Until Trump Found Out Who Was Dying
- Epidemiologist Slams U.S. Coronavirus Response: 'Close To Genocide By Default'
- NYPD Under Fire For Starkly Different Responses To Violations Of Social Distancing Orders Over The Weekend
- 81 PERCENT OF NYPD'S SOCIAL DISTANCING SUMMONSES WERE ISSUED TO BLACKS AND LATINOS: 'IT'S THE NEW STOP AND FRISK'
- 35 of the 40 people who were arrested on social distancing violations in Brooklyn were black
- UK: Black People Four Times More Likely to Die From COVID-19
- The ‘Shadow Pandemic’ of Anti-Asian Racism
- Women demand voice in Italy virus response dominated by men
- There's no 'team Australia'. Workers are copping the brunt of the crisis
Ahmaud Arbery Murder:
- Two Men Arrested and Charged With Murder for Killing of Ahmaud Arbery After Video Sparked Nationwide Demands for Justice
- 'They lynched him': Ahmaud Arbery's father on the killing of his son
- Ahmaud Arbery: Atlanta mayor accuses Trump of inciting racist acts
- No burglaries were reported in neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was killed, contradicting suspects’ claim: report
Brazil:
- Brazilian Court Upholds 17-Year Sentence Against Lula Da Silva
- Brazil using coronavirus to cover up assaults on Amazon, warn activists
- Brazil: Bolsonaro Orders Journalists to Shut Their Mouths
- Bolsonaro attends floating barbeque as Brazil's Covid-19 toll tops 10,000
Canada:
- Cargill’s slaughterhouse profits flow through tax havens to keep its billionaire owners wealthy
- Cargill meat-processing plant south of Montreal says 64 workers infected with COVID-19
- Workers at Cargill’s Alberta Meat Plant Were Offered Special ‘Bonus’ Pay For Perfect Attendance During Pandemic
- An impossible choice: at least 540,000 low wage workers risk losing CERB if they refuse unsafe work
- Canadian Labour Congress calls for end to privately owned long-term care facilities after COVID-19 deaths
- Demands grow for national, universal long-term care in response to pandemic
- Province did inspections by phone at Toronto care home where 21 residents died of COVID-19
- Amazon Rolls Back Unpaid Leave As Workers Told of ‘Additional’ COVID-19 Case at Ontario Warehouse
- Alberta's statement on Ottawa's gun ban illustrates how little the rule of law really matters to Conservatives
- NS murders: Two tragedies must be viewed thru a feminist lens
- Canada: DNA discovery lends weight to First Nations ancestral story
- On the passing of Michael Lucas, immigrant organizer and friend of Soviet people
Climate Emergency:
- One billion people will live in insufferable heat within 50 years – study
- Capitalism: Eco-destruction and Plagues
Cuba:
- Make solidarity global -- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez
- END THE SANCTIONS! END US AGGRESSION AGAINST CUBA NOW
- Cuba to Begin Mass-Scale COVID-19 Testing
- US Lawmakers Support Cuba in the Purchase of Medical Supplies
Ideas:
- The problem with universal basic income
- The real Lord of the Flies: what happened when six boys were shipwrecked for 15 months
India:
- India's chemical plant disaster: another case of history repeating itself
Israel / Palestine:
- Australian government tells ICC it should not investigate alleged war crimes in Palestine
United Kingdom:
- Labour left MPs and activists defy Starmer-led party position on Kashmir
- The Labour Party Machine versus Corbyn
United States:
- Hunger stalks the land: Parents skipping meals to feed their kids
- 1996 court document shows Tara Reade told ex-husband of harassment in Biden's Senate office
- Tara Reade calls on Biden to drop out in rare on-camera interview
- 'What a Rigged Economy Looks Like,' Says Sanders, as Stock Market Enjoys Best Month in 33 Years Despite 20%+ Unemployment
- Nearly One in Five Workers Applied for State Unemployment Insurance Benefits in the Last Seven Weeks
- Iran anti-war bill in tatters after Trump veto and Senate failure to uphold it
- Sanitation workers in New Orleans on strike to demand better conditions and pay
- Sioux tribe rejects South Dakota governor request to remove Covid-19 checkpoints
- INDIANAPOLIS POLICE KILL BLACK MAN, LAUGH ABOUT IT NOT REALIZING IT’S BEING RECORDED ON FACEBOOK LIVE
- The day police bombed a city street: can scars of 1985 Move atrocity be healed?
Uruguay:
- 100,000 Uruguayans Fell Below Poverty Line in April: Study
- Uruguay: Lacalle Calls for Change in Abortion Law
Venezuela:
"Donald Trump thinks he can defeat us. He's wrong."
A message from the Venezuelan socialist fishermen who helped capture the coup plotting US mercenaries.
- Defeat of a Dirty Military Incursion into Venezuela on a Sunday Morning
- The Failed Invasion of Venezuela, and the American and Canadian Connections
- U.S. Mercenaries Captured in Venezuela After Failed Coup Attempt Compared to a “Bad Rambo Movie”
- Venezuela Denounces New Attack on National Electric System
- Mercenary Confesses Failed Plot Was to Bring President Maduro to US
- Trudeau Rolls out his Trumpian Covid-19 Latin America Policy
- US Mercenaries' Botched Venezuela Raid May be Prelude to Bigger Invasion, Analyst Warns
- US Investigating Ex-Green Beret, Denies ‘Direct’ Involvement in Failed Venezuela Coup
- 'I Would Use an Army to Raid Venezuela' Trump Acknowledges
- Guaido Hired Mercenaries for a Terrorist Incursion in Venezuela
- Guaido Behind Failed Operation Against Venezuela: Maduro
- Venezuelan President Maduro: "Mike Pompeo Stop Your Arrogance"
- Venezuelan Attorney General Requests Interpol Arrest Juan Jose Rendon, Sergio Vergara and Jordan Goudreau for Their Involvement in the May 3 Mercenary Raid
- China Rejects Illegal, Violent Actions Against Venezuela, Cuba
- Venezuela Showcases Progress in the Containment of COVID-19
- Guardian Blames Trump’s Murderous US Exceptionalism on Hugo Chávez
Victory Day 75
- No fascism ever again! -- Statements from Communist and Workers' parties on the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany
- Red Army's contribution in the defeat of fascism remembered on VE Day
- On the frontlines: Red Army veteran Moritz Mebel talks about his battles against fascism
