The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Submissions
Art
Food
Fiction/Poetry
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Karl Marx, poster Azerbaijan SSR 1920 -- Daily LIFT #189
Karl Marx, poster Azerbaijan SSR 1920 -- Daily LIFT #189
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
8:39 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
art
,
Azerbaijan
,
Daily LIFT
,
Karl Marx
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment