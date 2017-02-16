Clay Baked Garlic Chicken

We have looked at clay baking several times in the past. If you are unfamiliar with it I wrote a post that was an introduction to clay baking on a previous blog that you can read called "The simple art of Clay Baking"
We have also looked at making a whole chicken in the clay baker as well and this version uses some of the same ingredients.
As always when clay baking, fill both halves of the baker with water and let them soak at room temperature for 15 minutes prior to cooking.
Meanwhile, take 4 heads of garlic and cut off about half an inch from the top of each. Do not peel or separate the cloves. Rub one of the heads all over the chicken and then insert it into the cavity of the chicken.
Then further prepare your chicken by brushing about a tablespoon of olive oil all over it and seasoning it liberally with salt and pepper and around a tablespoon of paprika. When you have finished seasoning the chicken squirt the juice of one half lemon over it.
Place the remaining 3 heads of garlic in the bottom of the clay baker after it has soaked and you have emptied out the water from both halves. Add 1 large onion, halved, to the bottom of the baker as well. Pour into the bottom 1 cup of chicken broth.
Place the seasoned chicken on top of the onion, garlic heads and broth and insert one half lemon into the cavity of the chicken.
Put on the top of the clay baker and place into a COLD oven (always remember this or your clay baker may crack). Set the oven to 425 degrees and cook for 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours. After cooking remove from oven and let sit 10-15 minutes before carving and serving.
Serve each portion with some of the onions and garlic cloves. Clay baked garlic is a real treat that is so soft you simply squeeze out onto your fork, rice or chciken!
Goes well with rice and your favourite dry white wine. Personally, I enjoy these kinds of chicken dishes with a very chilled Portuguese Vinho Verde.
Enjoy.
See also: Clay Baked Chicken: Clay baking a whole chicken..."Roman" style
See also: Clay Baked West Indian Style Pork Chops
No comments:
Post a Comment