Charlie's Caribbean Cuisine: West Indian-Chinese Fusion in Mississauga

Charlie's does so many things so well. There are a number of standouts on the menu. In fact I have yet to eat anything from Charlie's that was not top-notch.
Notable dishes include the Fried Red Snapper which is a fish served whole that has been seasoned to give it a nice Caribbean flavour and that is then deep-fried giving it a terrific texture ($10.99 on its own or $12.99 with rice). Charlie's is known for its rotis but vegetarians will love the incredible Mixed Vegtable Roti that includes curried chickpeas, pumpkin, curried potatoes, long beans, spinach and okra! ($9.99) The Pepper Shrimp ($10.99) and Chili Chicken ($9.99) are perennial favourites as are the fusion Chow Mein dishes.
Special Jerk Chicken Low Mein - $10.49
This is a must get dish at Charlie's. Perfect, moist jerk chicken is served atop absolutely delicious noodles with vegetables and chicken. Just fantastic.
Fried Shrimp Wontons - $7.99
A crowd pleasing appetizer nicely prepared.
Curried Goat (Bone-In) - $8.99
A classic executed very well and served with rice or rice and peas. You can order it large (+$2.00) and/or with extra meat (+$3.00) as I did above. A boneless version is available for a dollar more.
Charlie's Special Mixed Fried Rice - $10.49
Another great fusion dish, it is fried rice with chicken, beef and shrimp that is topped with pieces of Caribbean style fried chicken.
Oxtail - $10.99
As any regular reader of this blog knows, I love oxtail! Charlie's makes a terrific one, exceptionally moist, served with rice or rice and peas. Large size and/or extra meat are, again, an option.
Fried Plantain - $2.00
Do you want some fried plantain added to your dish for $2.00? Yes...yes I do!
Chicken Wings (10 pcs) $8.99
They make terrific wings with an assortment of saucing options. The Spicy Sauce packs real punch and is full of flavour.
Charlie's Caribbean Cuisine is located at 3055 Hurontario Street just north of Dundas St. 905-949-0663. They have a website with their full menu and a Facebook page. They are open 7 days a week and they are licensed. If you live within the delivery area, delivery is available from skipthedishes.com
