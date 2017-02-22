Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Stove-top Braised Beef Short Ribs
Today we are going to take a look at making braised short ribs that are simmered in broth and wine with an assortment of vegetables. We are also going to do it entirely stove-top.
This is a terrific winter dish as well -- both hearty and warming.
For this blog we made four short ribs.
First, season your ribs liberally with both salt and black pepper and let them sit at room temperature for half-an-hour prior to cooking.
Heat some olive oil in a large, deep saucepan and brown the short ribs for 2 minutes a side.
When they are nicely browned (see photo) remove to a platter and set aside. Do not drain any of the liquids from the saucepan.
Into the saucepan add one large diced onion, 2 chopped carrots, two chopped stalks of celery and 3 minced cloves of garlic (as well as more oil if needed).
Brown these, stirring regularly, for about 10 minutes over medium heat. You want the onions especially to be soft and golden.
Add the short ribs back to the saucepan and then add an equal mixture of red wine and beef broth until the ribs are slightly covered. I used a Cabernet Sauvignon.
Finally, add 3 bay leaves, 2 sprigs of thyme and 2 sprigs of parsley.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat heat and simmer, uncovered, for around 2 1/2 hours. The liquid will reduce, so after about an hour flip the short ribs ever half-hour or so.
When the short ribs are done you will literally be able to pull out one of the bones easily and with no resistance.
You can serve the ribs whole or cut into individual "riblets". I like to serve them whole over mashed potatoes or rice with some of the vegetables and juices on top. It is a wonderful dish to savour with some of the red wine that you did not use to cook with (or a whole different bottle altogether!) and a crusty baguette.
Enjoy.
See also: Georgian Beef Chakhokhbili
See also: Stove-top Caribbean Style Braised Oxtail
Posted by Michael Laxer at 5:21 PM
Labels: beef, beef short ribs, carrot, onion
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment