Homestyle Pork Chops in Onion Gravy

This is a perfect hearty winter dinner that is very easy to prepare. For this recipe we used 6 regular sized chops all of which were bone-in. This is an excellent way to use the affordable club or family packs of pork chops that one can pick up at larger groceries.
First you want to heat some olive oil over medium high heat in a large saucepan or a Dutch Oven. Season your chops on both sides liberally with salt and pepper and then brown the chops in the oil for around 3-4 minutes a side. Don't overcrowd the pan. Brown the chops in batches of 2 or 3.
When the chops are browned remove them from the pan and set them aside on a platter. Add 2 large diced onions to the saucepan and brown these for 3-4 minutes in the oil and any juices or bits left from the browning of the chops, stirring regularly.
Pour 4 cups of chicken broth into the pan with the onions and then add the following ingredients stirring everything together:
1 large packet of onion soup mix (you want the packets that call for 4 cups/1 litre of water, though we are replacing the water with chicken broth)
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon mustard powder
salt and pepper to taste
Add the pork chops back into the pan, cover the saucepan or Dutch Oven and reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
While the chops are simmering mix together 2 tablespoons of flour and 1/2 cup of milk in a bowl. After the chops have simmered remove the top from the pan and add the milk and flour stirring it in thoroughly while continuing to simmer for another 2-4 minutes until the gravy has thickened.
Serve the chops with spoonfuls of the onion gravy on top.
These chops go perfectly with a side of mashed potatoes drenched in the gravy as well!
Remember: If in doubt pork chops are done if they have reached 160 degrees internally at the centre.
Enjoy.
