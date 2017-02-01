CAFE, Molson Coors Boycott, Road Tolls & more -- December and January on The Left Chapter in review

While all of the posts on this list were widely shared, a post from July that was re-shared after Pride Toronto made the correct and courageous decision to bar police floats in future parades -- a central demand of Black Lives Matter Toronto protesters -- went on over the last couple of weeks to become one of our most widely shared pieces ever and would have been number one on the round-up.
This was You cannot 'discriminate' against the police. They are agents of discrimination.
Without any further ado the top six posts from the two months, in terms of hits, are:
1) Call it men's rights extremism because that is what it is -- What The Walrus got wrong in their article about CAFE
To ring in the New Year The Walrus magazine decided to run a rather long, and very odd piece about the Canadian Association for Equality (CAFE) and the attempts by its leader, Justin Trottier, to allegedly mainstream men's rights activism (MRA) in Canada.
2) What you need to know about the Molson Coors boycott
320 Molson Coors workers at the Carlingview Drive brewery in Toronto are on strike. The company is calling for significant concessions from workers in terms of wages, pensions and benefits to offset an apparent, and likely temporary, downturn in sales.
3) What is with all the Ontario left ranting about road tolls and Toronto 'elites'?
While this trope has been around for a while, with the rather facile lines of debate that have arisen of late given Toronto Mayor John Tory's road toll plan, the bizarre and reactionary notion that Toronto is somehow a city comprised of latte drinking academics, intellectuals, and pompous elitists sneering at the rest of the province has reared its head again among lefties in Ontario.
4) Cardy, Smokey and a serving of New Year's whine -- Right wing 'progressives' ring in 2017 on a sour note
As 2017 began New Democrats in New Brunswick awoke to discover that their leader, Dominic Cardy, had resigned. He did so in a profoundly graceless and petty fashion, entirely befitting the man, by releasing a long statement essentially denouncing the party he had led as being ideologically backward, riven by internal divisions and not actually interested in taking power.
by: Jesse M. Zimmerman
“Western leftists know almost nothing about Syria, it’s society, it’s regime, it’s people, it’s political economy, it’s contemporary information…They do not see us; it is not about us at all.”
–Yassin Al Haj Saleh
As 2016 draws to a close, I think it is safe to say that we are seeing a genuine catastrophe unfolding in Ontario.
Seldom has a province had a government so singularly ineffective, seemingly corrupt, and astoundingly tone deaf and hypocritical. It is almost as if Kathleen Wynne and her cabal are actually intent on handing the reigns of office over to the deeply odious Patrick Brown.
The top food related post for the period was Lamb Keema with Onions
