Taking on Tory's Cutbacks in Toronto -- Rally for a Fairer Budget at City Hall February 15th

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Commitment2Community coalition and other community groups have come together to launch the Toronto Can Do Better campaign. The campaign seeks to fight John Tory's austerity budget as well as to advocate for public services, transit, good jobs, affordable housing and other community oriented goals to make the city a better and fairer place.
You can find out more about the campaign at their website torontocandobetter.ca You can also download an event poster from the rally page itself.
It starts at 9 a.m.
Rally At City Hall
Wednesday, February 15
9:00 am at City Hall
– Wear red –
• Invest in transit, housing, recreation and childcare
• Reduce waitlists for affordable services
• Open the Armories for emergency shelter
• Fully fund action on climate change
• Support good jobs in our communities
Can’t make it?Call 3-1-1 today to urge Mayor Tory and your Councillor pass a fair budget.
You can check out the rally's event page on Facebook for details, updates, other actions you can take and announcements.
See also: Full austerity jacket -- The gloves come off in Tory's Toronto
