Eastern Vegetarian Cooking w. Lime Pickle, Dashi, Millet & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Vintage Cookbook: Eastern Vegetarian Cooking, Madhur Jaffrey
Publication Details: Various editions starting in 1981. The one pictured is from Arrow in 1990.
Madhur Jaffrey's Eastern Vegetarian Cooking is, simply put, an exceptional cookbook. With hundreds of vegetarian recipes from the Middle East, India and Asia it is both very diverse and yet familiar to anyone who loves these cuisines.
Its sections see dishes from Japan next to Persian cooking next to others from China, India, Indonesia, Korea and elsewhere. It is incredibly comprehensive and can be used by the beginner as well as those looking for more complex methods and techniques.
With only a few illustrations here-and-there the 500 plus page book is full instead of her knowledge of the subject. Jaffrey is a renowned expert in the cuisine of this part of the world (as well as being an actress and former television host) and that comes through very clearly.
Along with her other celebrated cookbooks on the food of India and Asia, this one is well worth seeking out, especially if you are a vegetarian. Jaffrey, in fact, modifies many of the ingredients of her source dishes by finding substitutes for fish sauce, meats, etc, that will preserve the essence and flavours of the dish while making it meat, poultry or seafood free.
Here is a small sampling of the recipes including, of course, a couple of Indian style pickle recipes. I regard Indian pickle as possibly the greatest side dish or condiment in the world! It also contains an incredible recipe for eggs in a fiery tomato sauce that is a must try.
