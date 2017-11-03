Crispy Deep Fried Basa Fillets

Basa is one of our "go to" fish on The Left Chapter as it is inexpensive and very adaptable. This recipe can be made, however, with other white fish as well, such as haddock, cod or tilapia.
While we will look at how to do a more elaborate batter in a future post, this recipe is simplicity itself using only flour and seasonings.
For this you will need skinless fillets.
First, take about a cup of all-purpose flour (for a puffier and more flaky coating you can also use baking or pastry flour) and in a large bowl stir into it salt and pepper to taste. Then add seasonings that you would like. A good combination to add is a teaspoon each of paprika and garlic powder. But there are many combinations. I used a teaspoon of paprika and 2 teaspoons of Cool Runnings Caribbean Spice and Roasted Garlic seasoning blend.
Dip each filet into the seasoned flour and coat it evenly.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan heat one inch of vegetable oil to where it is hot enough for frying.
Add the fish fillets a couple at a time and fry for about 4-5 minutes a side.
When they are done gently shake off any excess oil and plate. The fillets will come out golden and crispy, while the fish itself with still be very moist.
Serve with lemon wedges and tartar sauce.
Enjoy.
