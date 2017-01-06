Quick Indian-style Kumquat Pickle

By Natalie
While many Indian pickle recipes take many days, or even weeks, to prepare, this one does not.
Ingredients:
10 kumquats quartered
1/2 medium red onion diced
1 good sized jalapeno diced - remove the pith and half the seeds
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon tumeric
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 dashes cayenne pepper
1/4 cup white vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
In a skillet heat some vegetable oil over medium heat.
Add the kumquats, onion and jalapeno as well as the spices and salt, stirring constantly.
Saute for 3-5 minutes or until fragrant.
Add the vinegar, lower heat and simmer for around 15 minutes until soft and the flavours have melded. Add a little vinegar and a bit of oil if the mix seems to be drying out.
You want the pickle mixture to be slightly oily in texture as this carries the flavours of the spices and seasonings.
Remove from heat and add the lime juice stirring it in.
Place the mixture in a bowl and let cool to room temperature to serve.
This is great served on the side of another dish, or as an appetizer with crackers, toasted English muffins or naan or pita style bread.
Any leftover pickle will keep for at least 3-5 days, covered in a clean container in the fridge.
See also: Quick Pickled Jalapenos and Carrots
See also: Easy homemade jalapeno hot sauce
No comments:
Post a Comment