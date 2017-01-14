Saturday, January 14, 2017

Sam Smith Park in Winter -- The Lakeside Parks of South Etobicoke V

The wonderful and relatively little known Sam Smith Park in my neighbourhood of South Etobicoke has been featured several times on this blog.

It is truly one of Toronto's great parks and offers spectacular views year round as it juts out into Lake Ontario. It is also home to an outdoor skating trail that is a must destination for those who like public outdoor ice skating.

Today we return to the park for a photographic trip to highlight its spare beauty in winter. In every season Sam Smith Park has its charms and this one is no exception. If you have not made the trip to it yet -- which is so easy as it lies right at the foot of Kipling and is readily accessible by TTC or car -- then you really must. And if you have visited before in the milder seasons, now is a great time to return for a walk around it again.

(Click on images to enlarge)































Colonel Samuel Smith Park is located south of Lake Shore Blvd. W. in the area of Kipling Ave. The park is on the 501 Queen streetcar line.



See also: Labyrinth Nawayee by the Healing Garden at Sam Smith Park

See also: The New Outlook @ Sam Smith Park -- The Lakeside Parks of South Etobicoke I
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)