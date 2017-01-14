Sam Smith Park in Winter -- The Lakeside Parks of South Etobicoke V

It is truly one of Toronto's great parks and offers spectacular views year round as it juts out into Lake Ontario. It is also home to an outdoor skating trail that is a must destination for those who like public outdoor ice skating.
Today we return to the park for a photographic trip to highlight its spare beauty in winter. In every season Sam Smith Park has its charms and this one is no exception. If you have not made the trip to it yet -- which is so easy as it lies right at the foot of Kipling and is readily accessible by TTC or car -- then you really must. And if you have visited before in the milder seasons, now is a great time to return for a walk around it again.
(Click on images to enlarge)
See also: Labyrinth Nawayee by the Healing Garden at Sam Smith Park
See also: The New Outlook @ Sam Smith Park -- The Lakeside Parks of South Etobicoke I
No comments:
Post a Comment