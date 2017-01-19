Thursday, January 19, 2017
Braised Oxtail Stew with Carrots and Potatoes
As any regular reader of this blog knows, I am a huge fan of oxtail as an ingredient. I have looked at some of my favourite take-out Caribbean oxtail in Toronto, as well as a couple different recipes of my own on how to make this type of oxtail dish at home.
While various Caribbean oxtail dishes are my favourite take overall, I also like oxtail dishes and stews from other regions and culinary traditions. Today I am going to take a look at a European oxtail stew that is served with carrots and potatoes. It is a delicious way to make it.
As is the case with West Indian oxtail dishes, the oxtail in this stew needs to be braised for a very long time. While the long cooking time may be inconvenient, it makes for a truly divine, moist and tender meat when it is all done!
Today's recipe is for between 2-3 lb. of oxtail pieces.
To begin with, season your oxtail liberally with salt and freshly ground black pepper and then lightly dust it all over with flour.
Heat some olive oil over medium-high heat on the stovetop in a large saucepan or in the bottom of a Dutch Oven. Add the oxtail and saute it, stirring it and flipping it regularly, until browned. This usually will take 3-5 minutes.
When the oxtail is browned, add 2 cups of red wine to the pan. Then add enough beef stock to just cover the oxtail pieces. Then add the following ingredients:
salt and black pepper to taste
3 bay leaves
5 crushed, peeled cloves of garlic
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
A couple (or a few!) dashes cayenne pepper
Bring to a boil, lower heat, cover and simmer for 3 hours. Stir occasionally.
Meanwhile, chop up 2 carrots, 2 celery ribs and 3-5 potatoes, unpeeled and quartered or chopped into large chunks. I used red potatoes, but you can use any you like. Add the vegetables to the pan, and continue simmering, covered, for another 45 minutes to an hour or until the vegetables are done to your liking.
Before serving remember to remove the bay leaves.
This dish is perfect served atop a bed of rice or with buttered and lightly seasoned egg noodles. Very hearty, it also pairs nicely with red wine and should be enjoyed with a nice, rustic loaf of bread.
Enjoy.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 9:32 AM
