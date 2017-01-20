Friday, January 20, 2017
What you need to know about the Molson Coors boycott
These concessions are unacceptable and part of the broader push to punish workers for the mistakes of management and to drive down wages, pensions and benefits whenever possible to maximize profits and CEO salaries.
Molson Coors workers have rejected the concessions and are on strike. They need our solidarity and support.
OPSEU and others have issued a call to boycott Molson Coors products during the strike. This is a boycott that we should absolutely embrace. Historically consumer boycotts have aided in pressuring corporations to back down in such circumstances before and it is one of the few tools available to people broadly to show solidarity with workers and take action.
But while you might think it is easy to identify and boycott Molson Coors products, their line is much bigger than the ones we would all immediately think of like Molson Canadian or Coors Light.
As a large, international corporation Molson Coors has a wide number of brand names under its umbrella that do not actually use the names Molson or Coors.
To aid in the cause of a successful boycott, here is a complete list of their products taken from their website. Please boycott them all until the strike has been resolved.
Signature Brews:
Apatinsko
Bergenbier
Borsodi
Blue Moon
Carling
Cobra
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Doom Bar
Jelen
Kamenitza
Keystone Light
Miller Genuine Draft
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Molson Canadian
Molson Export
Nikšićko
Ožujsko
Rickard’s Red
Staropramen
Specialty Brews:
Astika
Astika Dark
Barmen
Batch 19
Bergenbier Fresh Grapefruit
Bergenbier Fresh Lemon
Bergenbier Non-Alcoholic
Bergenbier Unfiltered
Black Horse
Black Ice
Bohemian
Borsodi Bivaly
Borsodi Fresh Apple
Borsodi Fresh Blackcurrant-Lime
Borsodi Fresh Elderflower
Borsodi Fresh Elderflower Zero
Borsodi Fresh Grapefruit
Borsodi Fresh Grapefruit Zero
Borsodi Fresh Lemon
Borsodi Fresh Lemon Zero
Borsodi Fresh Raspberry
Borsodi Póló
Borsodi Super Dry
Braník 11
Braník Lager
Braník Light
Burgasko
Caffrey’s
Carling Cherry Cider
Carling Cider
Carling Cider Lime & Mint
Carling Orchard Fruits Cider
Carling Zest Citrus
Carling Zest Red Berries
Chalky’s Bark
Chalky’s Bite
Cobra King
Cobra Zero
Colorado Native
Coors Non-Alcoholic
Crispin Original Cider
Crispin Pacific Pear Cider
Creemore Springs Kellerbier
Creemore Springs Lot 9
Creemore Springs Premium Lager
Creemore Springs urBock
Easy Tea Co. Hard Iced Tea
Extra Gold Lager
Franciscan Well Blarney Blonde
Franciscan Well Friar Weisse
Franciscan Well Rebel Lager
Franciscan Well Rebel Red
Franciscan Well Shandon Stout
Granville Island Brewing Cypress Honey Lager
Granville Island Brewing English Bay Ale
Granville Island Brewing Island Lager
Henry Weinhard's
Henry's Hard Soda
Herman Joseph's Private Reserve
Hop Valley
India Beer
Jelen Cool
Jelen Fresh Blackcurrant & Lime
Jelen Fresh Grapefruit
Jelen Fresh Lemon
Kamenitza Dark
Kamenitza Dark Cherry
Kamenitza Fresh Elderflower & Lemon
Kamenitza Fresh Grapefruit
Kamenitza Fresh Lemon
Kamenitza Non-Alcoholic
Keystone Ice
Keystone Lager
Keystone V9
Laurentide
Leinenkugel's
Leinenkugel's Light
Leinenkugel's Shandy
Mad & Noisy Hops and Bolts
Mad Jack
Mickey's
Miller64
Milwaukee's Best
Molson Canadian 67
Molson Canadian Cider
Molson Canadian Stone Fruit Cider
Molson Canadian Cold Shots
Molson Canadian Light
Molson Dry
Molson Exel
Molson Golden
Molson Ice
Molson Stock Ale
Molson XXX
Nikšićko Cool Grapefruit
Nikšićko Cool Lemon
Nikšićko Dark
Nikšićko Gold
Noroc
Noroc Strong
Old Style Pilsner
Old Vienna
Ostravar
Ostravar Premium
Ostravar Unfiltered
Ožujsko Cool
Ožujsko Dark Cherry
Ožujsko Grapefruit
Ožujsko Lemon
Ožujsko Super Dry
Revolver Brewing
Saint Archer
Sharp’s Atlantic
Sharp’s Cornish Coaster
Sharp’s Cornish Pilsner
Sharp’s Orchard
Sharp’s Own
Sharp’s Special
Sharp’s Wolf Rock
Standard Lager
Staropramen 11
Staropramen Cool Cherry
Staropramen Cool Lemon
Staropramen Dark
Staropramen Déčko
Staropramen Granát
Staropramen Ležák
Staropramen Non-Alcoholic
Staropramen Sládkova Limonáda Apple
Staropramen Sládkova Limonáda
Staropramen Unfiltered
Terrapin
Third Shift Amber Lager
Tomislav
Vratislav
Winterfest
Worthington’s Creamflow
Worthington’s White Shield
Zima
Zumbida Mango
