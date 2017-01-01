Sugar For My Honey, Muskoka Brewery, Frenched Pork Roast & more -- The Top 5 Food Posts of 2016!

There have been posts about Stove-top Caribbean Style Braised Oxtail, 11 year old Julia's Quick & Tasty Peanut Butter Cookies, Spicy Red Cabbage and Sesame, 12-Hour Slow Cooked Caribbean-Style Oxtail, Quick Pickled Jalapenos and Carrots, West African Peanut Chicken and many, many more!
We also looked at some favourite restaurants and vintage cookbooks.
I want to thank everyone who contributed recipes to the blog and to our readership for such a great year and I look forward to what 2017 brings.
Here, without further ado, are the top five food related posts for 2016:
1) Sugar For My Honey - An Exceptional Austrian/German Bistro-Cafe in South Etobicoke
2) The beers of Muskoka Brewery -- Canada's first 'living wage' brewery
3) Frenched Pork Rack Roast with Montreal Steak Spice.
4) BBQed Rainbow Trout with Herbs-de-Provence & Garlic Butter
5) Sauteed Garlic Pepper Steak with Provencal Mushrooms and Onions
Thanks again for a great second year.
Do you have a left point-of-view or opinion, a recipe or a story you want to share?
Send them to The Left Chapter via theleftchapter@outlook.com!
