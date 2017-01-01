Sunday, January 1, 2017

Sugar For My Honey, Muskoka Brewery, Frenched Pork Roast & more -- The Top 5 Food Posts of 2016!

A few days ago we posted the Top Ten Blog Posts of 2016 on The Left Chapter. As any regular reader of this blog knows, The Left Chapter also has many food related posts.

There have been posts about Stove-top Caribbean Style Braised Oxtail, 11 year old Julia's Quick & Tasty Peanut Butter CookiesSpicy Red Cabbage and Sesame12-Hour Slow Cooked Caribbean-Style OxtailQuick Pickled Jalapenos and CarrotsWest African Peanut Chicken and many, many more!

We also looked at some favourite restaurants and vintage cookbooks.

I want to thank everyone who contributed recipes to the blog and to our readership for such a great year and I look forward to what 2017 brings.

Here, without further ado, are the top five food related posts for 2016:

1) Sugar For My Honey - An Exceptional Austrian/German Bistro-Cafe in South Etobicoke

 2) The beers of Muskoka Brewery -- Canada's first 'living wage' brewery

3) Frenched Pork Rack Roast with Montreal Steak Spice.

4) BBQed Rainbow Trout with Herbs-de-Provence & Garlic Butter

5) Sauteed Garlic Pepper Steak with Provencal Mushrooms and Onions

Thanks again for a great second year.

Do you have a left point-of-view or opinion, a recipe or a story you want to share?

 Send them to The Left Chapter via theleftchapter@outlook.com!

See also: Black Lives Matter, Right Sector, Canadian Labour & more -- 2016 on The Left Chapter in review

See also: Caribbean Goat, Michael's West Indian, Ukrainian Cookery & more -- The Top 5 Food Posts of 2015!
