The cat is out of the bag with the Sid Ryan and NDP vetting fiasco

In the couple of days since labour leader Sid Ryan went public with his reasons for withdrawing from running for the NDP nomination in Oshawa, and another potential candidate in Simcoe North also dropped out after they left her in limbo for months, the party and leader Jagmeet Singh have been scrambling with the terrible optics of all this.
In the media they came up with the absurd contention that the delays were all about trying to find "diverse" candidates.
This is obvious nonsense. The election date has been known for four years so they had a very long time to get their candidate search committees to do this.
Beyond that, though, that is not what vetting candidates is all about. Vetting is about making sure that there is nothing in the past to disqualify a candidate from running, something which the conformity obsessed NDP is tremendously dictatorial about as we have looked at numerous times before.
Further, given that, as we noted above, the latest candidate to resign from their nomination run was a woman who put in her forms in May and still had not been approved, I think we can all see this for what it is.
The party hacks don't of course. They are even resorting to rubbish like saying Ryan filed too close to the deadline to get vetted quickly. Well, then why was that the deadline? Was it a fake deadline and people should have known that the real deadline was months earlier?
Or is this just horseshit? Again, I think we all know.
Just as it seemed matters could not get worse the geniuses running the show in the party decided to send out a message to riding associations about how to react to the Ryan controversy.
This was not clever as it clearly puts the lie to the other line:
The cat is out of the bag. It has been for a very long time.
That "democratic" part in NDP is a sham.
