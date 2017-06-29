Mouseland a Fable by Tommy Douglas -- The Comic

I love Mouseland, and think it's message is sorely needed these days, when some union leaders are falling over themselves to cozy up to the white cats. But let's please credit Clarence Gillis, the coal miner, union leader and CCF MP who first told the Mouseland story, even though Tommy Douglas played a huge role in popularizing it. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clarence_Gillis
