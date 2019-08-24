Saturday, August 24, 2019

Two months later, let's have a look at the shameful Parkdale NDP nomination fiasco again

Two months have passed since the utter, shameful debacle that was the Parkdale NDP's federal nomination meeting and there have still been no serious answers or explanations as to what happened from the federal NDP power brokers. 
As we have pointed out already on The Left Chapter, to say the optics of this meeting were not good would be a stunning understatement. 


There is little doubt that the NDP establishment is hoping that this appalling shitshow is simply forgotten about but some of Saron Gebresellassi's supporters and organizers like Matt Fodor don't want to let people sweep it all under the rug. 

As Fodor says "According to @NDP and  @phpndp the room was "diverse" and there was no discrimination.  Let's have a look, shall we?

Yes. Let's. 









