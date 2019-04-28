The Left Chapter
Sunday, April 28, 2019
Green Party...Not on the Left!
What garbage.
In an era when rapacious capitalism is destroying the planet and
when just 100 companies are responsible for 71% of global emissions
, if you are not on the left, you ARE on the right.
(Meme is an official Green Party of Canada tweet from April 25, 2019)
