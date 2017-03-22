Labour and Struggle (1960) - Technology, Innovation, Art and Popular Resistance in Chinese History

It places a strong emphasis on the oppression faced by Chinese peasants and labourers throughout the feudal period as well as on their resistance to it and the role that peasant revolts played in propelling social change.
It ends with a poem by Mao, but also includes a powerful and moving excerpt from a peasant folk song of revolt that is nearly eighteen hundred years old.
This song reflects the constant spirit of human defiance and struggle in the face of brutality and hardship:
Our hair is like the leek; cut it off, it grows still!
Our heads are like the chicken's; cut them off they sing still...
Have no fear of the officials.
Don't hold the people too cheap.
