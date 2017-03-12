The Rude Boy Burgers on Roncesvalles w. Kimchi Fries & Onion Rings

|The Sting
The burgers here are freshly prepared and spot on. You can build your own starting with "The Natural" (lettuce, pickled onion, pickles, tomato, ballpark mustard, jalapeno ketchup - $9.00) and adding ingredients or pick from one of their four specialty burgers.
All are standouts but "The Sting" (spicy Monteray jack, crispy jalapenos, chili aioli, cucumber slaw, sriracha - $9.75) is a truly impressive combination of bold, spicy flavours while "The Rude Boy" (peameal bacon, house cured bacon, house smoked cheddar, fried egg, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, house mustard - $12.00) is gloriously decadent.
|The Rude Boy
Not in the mood for a burger? There are also vegetarian, fish and chicken sandwiches like "The Birdman" (fried buttermilk chicken thigh, pickled carrot, stilton aioli and a srirachi honey sauce for dipping, served on a baguette - $11.00) or "Off the Hook" (beer battered Basa, lettuce, tomato, taragon tartar sauce - $10.00).
While the burgers and sandwiches come with a serving of potato chips and a pickle slice, The Rude Boy also has a couple of the best sides I have had anywhere in the city.
The Onion Rings are simply incredible, made with an in-house beer batter and served with a mustard dip. ($4.75). If you love onion rings you cannot pass up trying these out.
Even more spectacular are the Kimchi Fries, which are french fries served with with crispy and yet very moist pork belly, kimchi, korean bbq sauce and scallions. ($8.00). This plate of fries is so good as to be worth repeated visits on its own!
|Kimchi Fries
The Rude Boy is located at 397 Roncesvalles Avenue (just south of Howard Park Ave.) 416 533 3269. They are open seven days a week from 11 am - 11 pm.
Their website with their full menu can be found at therudeboy.ca
