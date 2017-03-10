Friday, March 10, 2017
Beef Roast with an Onion Jus
This recipe is ideal to use with the more inexpensive rump, round or blade roasts. It should be between 3-6 pounds.
To begin, take out your roast and season it all over very liberally with salt and black pepper. Then season the roast as well with 1 tablespoon of dry mustard powder and 1 tablespoon of garlic powder.
Let the roast sit at room temperature for 30 to 45 minutes.
Meanwhile preheat your oven to 500 degrees.
Place the roast in a shallow roasting pan and pour into the bottom of the pan 1 1/2 cups of beef broth and half of a large packet of onion soup mix.
Place the roast in the broth into the oven and sear at 500 degrees for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes reduce the heat to 275 and roast for 15-20 minutes per pound for rare to medium rare.
If you need to you can reference a handy "doneness" chart with internal temperatures for roasts here.
When done, remove the roast to a platter and let sit 10 minutes before carving.
After you have carved the roast pour or spoon the liquid from the pan over the roast and serve.
While very simple, this is an absolutely delicious way to prepare and serve a roast.
Enjoy.
