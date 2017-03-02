Corn Flakes Break'n Bake w. Parmesan Pork, Apricot Chiffon Pie & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Kellogg's 1982
There is a whole class of cookbook out there that is devoted to trying to sell specific brand name products by showing how the product can be used in various recipes.
Probably the best known and best selling of these in Canada over the years have been Campbell's Soup and Hershey's Chocolate cookbooks, but there are countless others.
Today we are taking a look at one from the early 80s that offered up 85 recipes of all different types each of which incorporated that iconic breakfast cereal, Corn Flakes.
Cooking with Corn Flakes, of course, is not at all a bizarre idea. It is a terrific way to give crunch to a variety of different foods, and features frequently in things like fried chicken and pork chop recipes.
This pocketbook sized collection of recipes sought to expand the Corn Flake envelope a bit, with varying degrees of success. They all aim to make it seem both exciting and easy to do so. In the middle of the cookbook are several pages of photos of some of the dishes in the recipes that are very much of their era in food photography. I love the touches like the red wine with the Crispy Noodle Bake and the white wine with the Parmesan Pork!
Here we share all of the recipes that there were photos for as well as one bonus one for Zippy Dipped Franks because why not? The last picture has three accompanying recipes.
