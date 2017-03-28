The Left Chapter
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
The Economy, Neoliberal Style
"Actually, our model works much better if we leave the people out altogether"
(Click on image to enlarge)
Source: Focus Newsletter, June 1996
See also:
Capitalism: The Final Years
Michael Laxer
12:02 PM
neo-liberalism
