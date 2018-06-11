The Left Chapter
Monday, June 11, 2018
Art: Lost Road
Art: Lost Road, Julia Laxer, Photograph
(Click on image to enlarge)
This piece was featured in this year's
LAKESHORE / REXDALE YOUTH IN FOCUS
Scotiabank CONTACT Photography exhibition
art
Julia Laxer
photography
