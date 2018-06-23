The Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic 1982 - History, Art & Development w. Photos & Illustrations

Today we are looking at the Byelorussian SSR in 1982 also as gleaned from the pages of an issue of the Soviet English language publication Socialism: Theory and Practice. The article reviews various aspects of its development within the USSR and a brief overview of its art.
Among the things it touches on is the truly remarkable rebuilding and rebirth of the republic after the absolute and utter devastation wrought by the Nazi invaders during the Great Patriotic War (as WWII was known in the USSR). Almost 25% of the population was killed and all of the cities and villages greatly damaged or destroyed. The recovery from this unimaginable barbarity is one of the great accomplishments of Soviet socialism.
The article also mentions the Minsk tractor factory which we looked at in the posts The Minsk Tractor Plant USSR 1970s Part I - History, Models and Technology and Part II.
Included as well is an article that directly relates some of the horrific examples of Nazi atrocities.
As a bonus we have also included a look at the city and municipal government of Togliatti in 1982 (famous for its production of the Lada and named after an Italian Communist leader) and some general "information items" such as children's spacecraft models, the "Niva" and a gigantic Estonian ant farm.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
