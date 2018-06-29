Korean Style BBQ Beef Short Ribs with Grilled Eggplant

Here we used around 2 - 3 pounds of short ribs. For this type of recipe you need to use thinner cut or "flanken" style ribs.
I like to use somewhat less sugar than many recipes call for, add a small amount of apple juice for extra tartness and to add a little more heat than some do. Adjust the proportions as necessary to fully marinade depending on how many ribs you have.
Marinade:
1 1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup rice wine (mirin) or dry sherry
1/4 cup unsweetened apple juice
2 tablespoons sesame oil
10 minced cloves of garlic
1 minced onion
3 tablespoons minced ginger
2-4 teaspoons red chili pepper flakes (optional and to taste)
1 tablespoon black pepper
Mix all of the ingredients together thoroughly. Marinade the ribs in the mixture in a large bowl or in large freezer bags for at least 4 hours but if at all possible for 12 hours or overnight.
Just before grilling slice an eggplant in to large, 1/4 inch or so thin pieces. Toss them in some olive oil, salt and pepper.
Take the ribs out 1/2 hour or so before cooking and let sit at room temperature. Discard the marinade after this.
Prepare your charcoal grill to a high heat and grill the ribs 3-4 minutes a side for medium rare or to the desired doneness. Turn only once.
Serve to eat immediately garnished with chopped green onion and sesame seeds.
To make the eggplant grill 2-3 minutes a side until softened and charred to your liking. Grilled eggplant is easy to do, tastes great and goes nicely with just about any BBQ main.
Enjoy.
See also: Beef Short Ribs Charcoal Barbecued with Homemade BBQ Sauce
See also: West Indian Style Beef Short Ribs and Potato
