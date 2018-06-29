Friday, June 29, 2018

Korean Style BBQ Beef Short Ribs with Grilled Eggplant

Today we are going to take a look at making a Korean style beef short rib marinade for the BBQ. This recipe relies on hours of marinading to make for very tender ribs on the charcoal grill. We will accompany them with some grilled eggplant.

Here we used around 2 - 3 pounds of short ribs. For this type of recipe you need to use thinner cut or "flanken" style ribs.

I like to use somewhat less sugar than many recipes call for, add a small amount of apple juice for extra tartness and to add a little more heat than some do. Adjust the proportions as necessary to fully marinade depending on how many ribs you have.

Marinade:

1 1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup rice wine (mirin) or dry sherry
1/4 cup unsweetened apple juice
2 tablespoons sesame oil
10 minced cloves of garlic
1 minced onion
3 tablespoons minced ginger
2-4 teaspoons red chili pepper flakes (optional and to taste)
1 tablespoon black pepper

Mix all of the ingredients together thoroughly. Marinade the ribs in the mixture in a large bowl or in large freezer bags for at least 4 hours but if at all possible for 12 hours or overnight.

Just before grilling slice an eggplant in to large, 1/4 inch or so thin pieces. Toss them in some olive oil, salt and pepper.

Take the ribs out 1/2 hour or so before cooking and let sit at room temperature. Discard the marinade after this.

Prepare your charcoal grill to a high heat and grill the ribs 3-4 minutes a side for medium rare or to the desired doneness. Turn only once. 

Serve to eat immediately garnished with chopped green onion and sesame seeds.



To make the eggplant grill 2-3 minutes a side until softened and charred to your liking. Grilled eggplant is easy to do, tastes great and goes nicely with just about any BBQ main.


Enjoy.

See also: Beef Short Ribs Charcoal Barbecued with Homemade BBQ Sauce

See also: West Indian Style Beef Short Ribs and Potato
