The Georgian, Armenian and Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republics 1982 - History, Art & Development w. Photos & Illustrations

|Add caption
Today we are looking at the Georgian, Armenian and Azerbaijan SSRs in 1982 also as gleaned from the pages of an issue of the Soviet English language publication Socialism: Theory and Practice. The articles review various aspects of their development within the USSR and a brief overview of their art.
Just as in the case of the Kazakh SSR, this is a truly remarkable story of building industry, educational and scientific facilities, and cultural institutions in nations that had been subject to the oppressive colonial enforced backwardness of Czarism.
Interesting aspects touch on the Georgian festival of Tbilisoba, how mosques functioned in the republics, the oil industry, a history of the Transcaucasian Federation when all three republics were united at the beginning of the USSR, and the amazing story of the Azerbaijan couple who had 170 direct offspring between children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As a bonus we have included some general "Information items" from the same issue such as the ascent of Soviet alpinists to the top of Mount Everest via a new route and the opening of a new house of cinema in Tashkent (the Uzbek SSR) for the Soviet Seventh International Film Festival of Afro-Asian and Latin American Countries.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
The central panel of the triptych "Yerevan Today"
by S. Pipoyan (Armenian SSR)
"Construction Workers" by Z. Nizharadze (Georgian SSR)
"Spring in the Mountains" by N. Abdurakhmanov
(Azerbaijan SSR)
No comments:
Post a Comment