Leaflet: For an Independent, Sovereign and United Cyprus, World Peace Council, 1975
This leaflet was published by the World Peace Council (which we have looked at before) after the events in Cyprus in 1974.
The fascist military junta that was in power in Greece staged a coup that overthrew the legitimate government of Cyprus. Turkey used this coup as a pretext to invade the island and seize the northern part of it, effectively splitting it into two sections.
While the constitutional government of Cyprus was restored in December 1974, the Turkish occupation of and separation of the island has not ended to this day despite yearly condemnation of it by the United Nations.
