Saturday, June 30, 2018
Charcoal BBQ Jerk Style Chicken
We BBQed 5 full chicken legs using these portions so adjust the portions accordingly if you are making more or less.
When making jerk chicken I like to use skin-on chicken legs, though skin-on chicken thighs or drumsticks work equally well.
To begin you make the marinade. Depending on how hot you want it use 1 or 2 scotch bonnets. If you want it fiery hot, do not seed them. While you can forgo the bonnets altogether, that really detracts from the flavour.
Marinade Ingredients:
1 or 2 scotch bonnet peppers, seeded or unseeded
1 chopped onion
6 cloves garlic, minced
3/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup vinegar
1/4 cup vegetable oil
4 chopped green onions
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground cloves
2 teaspoons mustard powder
2 teaspoons curry powder
2 teaspoons dried thyme
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
juice of 1 lime
1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Take all of these ingredients and blend them together in a food processor until you have made a slightly watery paste.
Coat all of your chicken pieces with the marinade in a large bowl or in freezer bags and marinade in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or as long as overnight.
When ready to cook prepare your charcoal BBQ as always. While I have a method of making jerk chicken in the clay baker that I plan to share soon, there is no method that beats the charcoal grill.
Once you have the coals going place all your chicken pieces directly on the grill and sear them for around 2 minutes a side.
Transfer the chicken to aluminum BBQ trays. These are widely available and should have small slits in the bottom.
Take any left over marinade and spoon it onto the chicken. While generally, of course, you should discard any marinade in this case you need not worry as you will be cooking the chicken for another hour.
Place the trays of chicken on the grill and cook for 1/2 an hour using the lid to regulate the heat and any flame ups. You will have the lid on more often than not. I find I usually have the lid on for around 10-12 minutes and then off for 3-5 minutes to keep a steady heat going.
After 1/2 an hour flip the chicken pieces and cook for another 30 minutes or so. If you have any doubts the chicken is done when it has been cooked to at least 165 degrees.
Either serve whole or, if you like, use a meat cleaver to separate the legs at the joint.
This dish is great served with rice and a salad and pairs well with ice cold beer or Vinho Verde.
Enjoy!
