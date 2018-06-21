The Sandwich Cookbook w. Potato Chip Burgers, the Longboy Hero, Triple Decker Club & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Nautilus Communications, 1984
Who doesn't like a good sandwich?
The Sandwich Cookbook published in 1984 sought to show just how many variations of this standard fare are possible beyond ham and cheese with mayo. Written by a doctor the book is apparently part of the "Preparing Food the Healthy Way" series, though there is nothing particularly "healthy" about the recipes.
The book opens with an introduction to the history of the modern sandwich and then offers fifteen sections of different sandwich types from egg or cheese sandwiches, to burgers and franks, to an entire section devoted to (largely awful) peanut butter sandwiches.
It deserves high marks for imagination and variety, though not always for good taste. Amidst classics and some (with a little tweaking) very good ideas are some that are most definitely not. Almost all of the "frank" recipes are dreadful (as often seems to be the case in North American cookbooks of the era) while the constant calls to use American processed cheese are best ignored. Use real cheese, please.
Still, it is a lot of fun. I have included a "Longboy" Hero sandwich recipe (it is not really a Hero sandwich, but I can't leave out a recipe that calls for smoked tongue and Muenster cheese among other things) but have omitted the recipe for a "traditional" Hero as it is not traditional at all and has motivated me to do a write-up on making a Hero in the near future.
Meanwhile, the "Fancy Canadian Bacon" sandwich recipe...well, you will draw your own conclusions as to its merits I am sure.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
Please note: Health Canada advises the use of pasteurized eggs in recipes calling for raw egg yolks. This is to avoid the possibility of salmonella poisoning.
