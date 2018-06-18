"I am defending myself, an accused Communist" -- In Honour of the Anniversary of the Birth of Georgi Dimitrov

A major figure in the Communist International prior to WWII, Dimitrov is perhaps most famous for his exceptionally courageous and inspiring defense of himself and other Communists against entirely bogus charges of having been behind the Reichstag fire in the early days of Nazi Germany, 1933. His defense was so effective that the court was forced to acquit him and his co-defendants though he remained in a Gestapo prison for some time afterwards.
His words in his summation remain stirring and an abridged version of it, published in a Soviet English language magazine in honour of the centenary of his birth, is presented in the scans below.
I am defending myself, an accused Communist.
I am defending my political honour, my honour as a revolutionary.
I am defending my communist ideology, my ideals.
I am defending the content and significance of my whole life.We have looked at aspects of Dimitrov's life before in the posts September 1923: The first anti-fascist uprising - Ivan Mihailov, Bulgaria 1973 Part I w. maps & photos and Part II as well as in the post An Outstanding Revolutionary and Leninist -- In Commemoration of the 90th Anniversary of the Birth of Georgi Dimitrov, CPSU 1972 .
Also of interest in this context would be our post Fascism Must Be Defeated! -- Clara Zetkin's Speech at the Reichstag August 30, 1932.
No comments:
Post a Comment