A Visit to the Soviet Crimea 1979 -- 26 Vintage Postcards

These photos are really terrific and capture a wide variety of different aspects of Crimea at the time.
From the truly impressive hotel/resort for the Young Pioneers (we looked at the Soviet Pioneers before in the post 11 Vintage Postcard Images of 1970 Kiev, Soviet Ukraine USSR), to the various harbour views, to the monument to the Leninist decree "On Using the Crimea for Medical Treatment of the Working People" (we have also looked at the remarkable Soviet health facilities for workers before in the post Trade Union Health Resorts and Spas of the Soviet Ukraine - USSR 1983) there is a lot to see.
I am particularly fond of the photo of folks at the cool looking bar in the Yalta hotel!
The road leading to Ai-Petri is also quite impressive.
(Click on images to enlarge)
Artek Young Pioneer Camp named after V I Lenin
Bounty of Crimean Nature
Gorny Sanatorium
Yalta. Monument to Lenin
Yalta. Embankment. Monument to Anton Chekov.
Buildings of the Livadia Sanatorium
Crimean Poppies
Along the Crimean Mountain Paths
Yalta Harbour
Crimea. Ai-Petri Peak.
Alupka palace-museum. Main banquet-hall Winter Garden.
The Valley of Phantoms
Crimean Preserve
Yalta: Uzbekistan Sanatorium / Miskhor: Ukraine Sanatorium
Yalta Monument to Lenya Ukrainka
Yalta: Obelisk in honour of Leninist decree: "On Using the Crimea for Medical Treatment of the Working People" / Alushta Embankment
The grounds of the Alupka palace-museum
Uchan-Su Waterfall
Miskhor: "Swallow's Nest" Castle / Kastropol
Yalta: Soviet Square
Yalta Hotel
Frunzenskoye "Krym" Sanatorium
Alushta Rabochiy Ugolok
Road leading to Ai - Petri
Nikitsky Botanical Garden
Kerch
