A Visit to the Soviet Crimea 1979 -- 26 Vintage Postcards

Printed in 1979 this postcard folder has 25 cards with views of Soviet Crimea. They are all panoramic cards and many of them have more than one image on them. There is a 26th card that was with the set when I got it, but that was not originally.

These photos are really terrific and capture a wide variety of different aspects of Crimea at the time.

From the truly impressive hotel/resort for the Young Pioneers (we looked at the Soviet Pioneers before in the post 11 Vintage Postcard Images of 1970 Kiev, Soviet Ukraine USSR), to the various harbour views, to the monument to the Leninist decree "On Using the Crimea for Medical Treatment of the Working People" (we have also looked at the remarkable Soviet health facilities for workers before in the post Trade Union Health Resorts and Spas of the Soviet Ukraine - USSR 1983) there is a lot to see.

I am particularly fond of the photo of folks at the cool looking bar in the Yalta hotel!

The road leading to Ai-Petri is also quite impressive.

(Click on images to enlarge)


Artek Young Pioneer Camp named after V I Lenin


Bounty of Crimean Nature


Gorny Sanatorium 


Yalta. Monument to Lenin


Yalta. Embankment. Monument to Anton Chekov.


Buildings of the Livadia Sanatorium


Crimean Poppies


Along the Crimean Mountain Paths


Yalta Harbour


Crimea. Ai-Petri Peak.


Alupka palace-museum. Main banquet-hall Winter Garden.


The Valley of Phantoms


Crimean Preserve


Yalta: Uzbekistan Sanatorium / Miskhor: Ukraine Sanatorium 


Yalta Monument to Lenya Ukrainka


Yalta: Obelisk in honour of Leninist decree: "On Using the Crimea for Medical Treatment of the Working People" / Alushta Embankment 


The grounds of the Alupka palace-museum


Uchan-Su Waterfall


Miskhor: "Swallow's Nest" Castle / Kastropol


Yalta: Soviet Square


Yalta Hotel


Frunzenskoye "Krym" Sanatorium


Alushta Rabochiy Ugolok


Road leading to Ai - Petri


Nikitsky Botanical Garden


Kerch




