NAFTA is still a bad deal for workers. We should get out now!



Remember how back when it was first proposed and then passed by the Mulroney government leftists basically universally opposed NAFTA?

We did so for reasons like:
Although misleadingly described as trade deals, neither the Canada-US Free Trade Agreement nor NAFTA are primarily about trade in the conventional sense. Rather, they are about establishing up a new legal, regulatory and investment framework for international business -- one which will protect corporate interests and guarantee a stable business climate through imposing new, and permanent, restrictions on future governments in Canada and Mexico - John Calvert & Larry Kuehn, Pandora's Box: Corporate Power, Free Trade and Canadian Education, 1993
Leftists were right to oppose NAFTA then and should continue to oppose NAFTA today.

NAFTA is still a bad deal for workers. We should get out now!

Further Readings:

Donald Trump was right. The rest of the G7 were wrong

Canada Out of NAFTA! The Communist Party has 9 reasons why it is time to move on

TRUMP’S TANTRUM MAKES OUR POINT
