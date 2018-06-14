Remember how back when it was first proposed and then passed by the Mulroney government leftists basically universally opposed NAFTA?
We did so for reasons like:
Although misleadingly described as trade deals, neither the Canada-US Free Trade Agreement nor NAFTA are primarily about trade in the conventional sense. Rather, they are about establishing up a new legal, regulatory and investment framework for international business -- one which will protect corporate interests and guarantee a stable business climate through imposing new, and permanent, restrictions on future governments in Canada and Mexico - John Calvert & Larry Kuehn, Pandora's Box: Corporate Power, Free Trade and Canadian Education, 1993Leftists were right to oppose NAFTA then and should continue to oppose NAFTA today.
NAFTA is still a bad deal for workers. We should get out now!
