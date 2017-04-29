Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Leaflet: Fascism - The Socialist Answer, J.T. Murphy, The Socialist League 1935
This leaflet from the last era of European fascism may resonate more than one would have hoped with today's reader. It talks of the dangers of terrible inequality, the reasons that the wealthy and big capitalists are attracted to fascism, fascist anti-feminism, and how socialism is ultimately the only permanent solution to the fascist threat, among other things.
Though of its time, it makes for interesting reading in the here-and-now.
The leaflet also outlines what The Socialist League was and what it sought to achieve.
You can access a brief outline history of the league here: The Socialist League
(Click on images to enlarge)
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
