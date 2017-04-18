The Left Chapter
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
The Ale Your Great-Grandfather Drank: Great Moments in Canadian Capitalist Advertising
Well, if he is having one....
But "The Ale Your Great - Grandfather Drank" really seals the deal.
Clearly 1938's best Canadian advertising slogan.
Michael Laxer
Michael Laxer
at
7:46 PM
Labels:
beer
,
Molsons
