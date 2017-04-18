Tuesday, April 18, 2017

The Ale Your Great-Grandfather Drank: Great Moments in Canadian Capitalist Advertising


Well, if he is having one....

But "The Ale Your Great - Grandfather Drank" really seals the deal.

Clearly 1938's best Canadian advertising slogan.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)