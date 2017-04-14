The True Triumph of Working People Comes Only With Socialism! - Communist Comics

“Jesus Christ was a man who traveled through the land,
A hard-working man and brave.
He said to the rich, ‘Give your money to the poor,’
But they laid Jesus Christ in His grave.”—Woody Guthrie
But does wage-labour create any property for the labourer? Not a bit. It creates capital, i.e., that kind of property which exploits wage-labour, and which cannot increase except upon condition of begetting a new supply of wage-labour for fresh exploitation. Property, in its present form, is based on the antagonism of capital and wage labour.
- Karl Marx & Frederick Engels
Illustrations by Rius from the illustrated Quixote Classic Communist Manifesto, 1975 (Their order has been rearranged from the original).
See also: The Economy, Neoliberal Style
See also: Capitalism: The Final Years
No comments:
Post a Comment