Friday, April 14, 2017

The True Triumph of Working People Comes Only With Socialism! - Communist Comics


“Jesus Christ was a man who traveled through the land,
A hard-working man and brave.
He said to the rich, ‘Give your money to the poor,’
But they laid Jesus Christ in His grave.”—Woody Guthrie






But does wage-labour create any property for the labourer? Not a bit. It creates capital, i.e., that kind of property which exploits wage-labour, and which cannot increase except upon condition of begetting a new supply of wage-labour for fresh exploitation. Property, in its present form, is based on the antagonism of capital and wage labour. 

- Karl Marx & Frederick Engels







Illustrations by Rius from the illustrated Quixote Classic Communist Manifesto, 1975 (Their order has been rearranged from the original). 

See also: The Economy, Neoliberal Style

See also: Capitalism: The Final Years

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)